Mountain Valley Arts Council will host Albertville author, Dana Pritchett for its Art Talks event on Thursday, June 15th from 12:30 – 1:30 PM. Attendees will also see the current Art by Men exhibit from local artists and Summer Quilts exhibit in the MVAC Gallery at 440 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville.
Dana grew up in a small town in Iowa back when kids were told to “go play, supper’s at six.” He fell in love with music at an early age, starting to play harmonica at eight and expanded to seven instruments. Dana studied music and literature in college, so it’s no surprise that his book “Radio Boy” draws upon his experience of performing on seven instruments, singing, and writing a couple hundred songs. If you are an aspiring author, you’ll appreciate Dana’s story since this book is his fifth attempt which then took eight years of rejections before being published – a tale of perseverance, for sure. Dana will gladly answer your questions and autograph purchased books.
These days, Dana enjoys his grandkids, “playing” music, tapping his feet at MVAC’s Concerts in the Park, and traveling.
MVAC Art Talks are held on the third Thursday of each month and are free and open to the public, Funding is provided through grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, City of Guntersville, and generous Marshall County businesses and MVAC members.
