The tools used by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies range from handcuffs to pistols to patrol vehicles.
The newest tool added to the arsenal is Puma, a 13-month-old German Shephard.
Puma and his handler, Sgt. Cagan Ridgway, started on the job Jan. 31 after months of specialized training in Pennsylvania.
“This is the first K-9 we have had in years at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.
“We have a bloodhound as part of the reserves, but he is not a dog on routine patrol.”
Puma was purchased by his trainers from Hungary. Sims said Ridgway traveled to Pennsylvania to choose a dog and was matched with Puma. The cost for the dog and his associated training was about $16,000, Sims said, and was paid for through the sheriff’s office’s discretionary fund.
Sims pledged to establish a K-9 unit when he took office in 2019.
“K-9s are essential in catching the bad guys, finding narcotics and assisting us to find missing or fleeing people,” Sims said.
“This is just a start to our K-9 unit. I hope to build upon this foundation and have K-9s on every shift.”
Amazing bond
Ridgway said he enjoys working with dogs and is always amazed at what they can do.
“Dogs can smell 25,000 times better than humans,” Ridgway said. “They can sense skin follicles that fall off, hair, sweat smells … things humans cannot sense. It is always amazing to watch them work.”
Ridgway and Puma work and live together 24/7, he said.
“He’s my partner,” Ridgway said. “He’ll always have my back. We have a bond that will never be broken. I know he will always be there.”
Ridgway said Puma lives with him and his family, including four children ranging in age from 10 years to 1 month.
“He’s definitely not a family pet in the traditional sense,” Ridgway said. “Right now we are trying to socialize him with the family.”
Sims said Puma is attached to Ridgway.
“They have a special rapport,” Sims said. “Puma is just like having a partner on patrol.”
Patrol safety
Ridgway and Puma patrol in a specially outfitted pickup truck. The back passenger door windows have grates to allow for airflow but keeps Puma from jumping through the open window. A special button has been installed allowing Puma to activate door locks so he can exit the vehicle if Ridgway is in trouble.
If Ridgway has to leave Puma in the vehicle, sensors inside monitor the air temperature and will activate sirens, strobe lights and lower windows if temperatures rise to a dangerously high level before Ridgway is able to return to the vehicle. The vehicle will remain on while the dog is inside at all times, Ridgway said.
Everything associated with Ridgway and Puma is canine-approved and unique to the truck. For example, a blue plastic gas can holds water for Puma. The color denotes it holds water and is specifically approved for use with dogs.
“I will continue all my duties, but I will be adding Puma as a new tool,” Ridgway said.
Training
Puma is trained to seek out narcotics, track people and apprehend suspects, Sims said.
He is not, however, trained to search for cadavers, Sims said.
Ridgway said Puma will be used in traffic stops, for example, allowing him to walk around the vehicle and sniff for illicit drugs. If he finds any, he will “alert” in the area where the drugs are.
Ridgway said Puma’s breathing will change, his tail will wag differently, and his ears will perk up. His final indicator will be for Puma to sit at the site.
“It’s hard to explain, but I know what his tells are,” Ridgway said. “His job is to give an untrained response to a trained odor.”
Commands for Puma are given in a foreign language. That is a way to keep the dog respectful of Ridgway’s commands. Not just anyone can give him commands he is trained to hear, Ridgway said.
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Ridgway came to Sims over a year ago expressing interest in becoming a K-9 officer.
“The value of a K-9 and his handler is unbelievable,” Guthrie said. “The dog is only as good as his handler.”
Puma works for his paycheck which for him, is time playing with his favorite bouncy ball.
“He works and for him, it is a game,” Ridgway said.
Ridgway said he’s worked with Labrador retrievers in the past during duck hunts.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with dogs,” he said. “Dogs are special and it’s pretty awesome to be at the end of the leash working with him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.