MONTGOMERY – The reelection campaign for Governor Kay Ivey today announced that Alabama Senate Republican Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) and Alabama House Republican Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) have endorsed Kay Ivey in her reelection bid for Governor.
Gov. Ivey thanked the Republican House and Senate Majority leaders for their endorsements, as well as their dedication to improving our state and fighting for conservative values in the Alabama legislature.
“Majority Leader Scofield and Majority Leader Ledbetter are dedicated public servants and excellent leaders of the Republican Caucuses in their respective chambers of the legislature. I thank them for their endorsement and look forward to working closely with them for another term,” Ivey said. “Here in Alabama, we’re standing up for what’s right and defending our conservative Alabama values. We’ve banned transgender sports in schools and made it illegal to give transgender surgeries to children, we’ve banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory, we’ve put into law the strongest pro-life law in the nation and have protected our Second Amendment rights. That’s just to name a few.
“With over 50,000 new jobs, over $25 billion in new business investment, and the lowest unemployment rate in the history of our state – we have one of the best business environments in the entire nation. That’s something that all Alabamians should be proud of, and I appreciate these strong Republican leaders’ work in bringing these results to our state. We’re going to win big on May 24 and continue our state’s historic economic success and defend our freedoms and way of life.”
Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield said that for Alabama to continue the great progress it has made over recent years, Alabamians need to reelect Kay Ivey as Governor.
“I am pleased to have a great working relationship with Governor Ivey and am proud of the results we have been able to secure for Alabamians. It has been an honor over the years to work alongside her to deliver high-speed internet access to communities across Alabama, especially those in rural areas. The Governor’s ambitious approach toward a range of issues will truly make a historic impact on our state’s future,” Scofield said. “From expanding broadband, improving our state’s roads and bridges, and fighting for the conservative causes that Alabamians hold dear – the state of Alabama is delivering. The reelection of Kay Ivey as governor will ensure this growth and success continues.”
House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter said that Alabama’s economy is thriving and the state is setting an example to the rest of the country on how to implement and champion a true conservative agenda.
“Results speak for themselves – and in Alabama, our economy is thriving. The economic numbers we’re seeing are beyond question and I give Governor Ivey a tremendous amount of credit for that success. I look forward to continuing to work with her to keep that economic momentum going,” said Ledbetter. “Across the nation, conservative values and the American way of life that we hold dear is under constant attack. Whether that be from the disastrous Biden Administration, left-wing radical indoctrination in our children’s schools, and the assault on our innocent, unborn children – the threat is real and the stakes couldn’t be higher. That’s why I’m supporting Kay Ivey for Governor. She is a proven leader in fighting for our values, and she has the grit and resilience to make sure that none of that craziness finds a home in our state.”
Governor Kay Ivey has received the endorsement of all members of Alabama House and Senate Republican leadership, including Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.