ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County’s unemployment rate of 2.2% is below the state average and tied for the second lowest in all of Alabama.
According to statistics from the Alabama Department of Labor, Marshall County is tied with Cullman County at 2.2% behind Shelby County, which is home to the lowest rate of 2%.
Counties with the highest unemployment rates included Wilcox (10%), Lowndes (7.4%), Perry (7.2%) and Dallas (7%).
All 67 counties saw their unemployment rates decline over year, according to the labor department, and all counties saw their unemployment rates hold steady or decline over the month.
The statewide average unemployment rate is 2.6%, which is well below the 3.3% rate this time last year. The nationwide unemployment rate is 3.7%.
“Alabama continues to maintain its record setting recovery with this month’s numbers,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news release. “All of our metrics continue to move in the right direction, and we’re seeing more and more people joining our labor force. This positive news displays that Alabamians are confident they can land a job. Opportunities are abound in Alabama, and we’re proud of our continued progress.”
The number of people counted as employed also reached a new record high, increasing by 67,881 over the year to 2,234,669. An increase in the civilian labor force in August also raised its level to a new record high, gaining 52,334 people over the year to total 2,293,627.
“We continue to add jobs to our economy at a good pace,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Right now, there are around two available jobs for every unemployed person. Our construction industry is thriving, and growing construction employment generally tends to predict positive economic growth.”
Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 36,800, with gains in the construction sector (+9,800), the education and health services sector (+9,300), the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+7,100), among others.
Wage and salary employment increased in August by 1,500. Monthly gains were seen in the professional and business services sector (+3,100), the education and health services sector (+2,700), the government sector (+2,300), among others.
