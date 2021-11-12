FORT PAYNE — Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible underage pornographic material at a residence on County Road 659 in Fort Payne.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, after investigating the residence, deputies arrested James Robert Ball, 30, of Fort Payne, and charged him with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.
“I would like to thank Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for working so diligently and getting this case solved so quickly, protecting our children will always be our top priority,” Welden said. “Child pornography is a despicable crime that affects all members of society, and it will not be tolerated.”
