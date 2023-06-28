GADSDEN – With dangerous levels of heat in the forecast, the Gadsden-Etowah EMA has announced that a number of cooling centers will open across the county.
Triple-digit heat indexes are expected starting Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend, and this situation can be dangerous for people outside or those without air conditioning.
The following cooling centers will be open:
• Salvation Army, 1101 1st Ave., Gadsden.
1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday- Saturday.
(Day guests are invited for supper at 5:00 p.m. The overnight shelter will still be open for clients but beds are limited.)
• Gadsden Public Library, all three locations
Main Library, 254 S. College St., Gadsden.
Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Alabama City branch, 2700 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden.
Thursday and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
East Gadsden branch, 809 E. Broad St., Gadsden.
Thursday and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
• Freedom Center, 1601 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden.
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday
• Hokes Bluff Community Center, 5981 Gilliland St., Hokes Bluff.
After 2:00 p.m., Thursday- Saturday. (Call City Hall at 256-492-2414 or dispatch at 256-442-2312 for access)
• Southside Public Library, 2138 AL HWY 77, Southside.
8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday- Saturday.
• Altoona Community Center, 3680 Main Street, Altoona
1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday - Saturday (Call City Hall at 205-589-2311 for access)
