The Alabama Advisory Committee on Child Support Guidelines and Enforcement is scheduled to meet on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Large Classroom of the Heflin-Torbert Judicial Building, located at 300 Dexter Ave. in Montgomery.

The Supreme Court of Alabama appoints the members of the Committee. The Committee’s role is to review and make recommendations to the Supreme Court concerning the Child-Support Guidelines and Schedule of Basic Child-Support Obligations, which are used by courts in this State in determining the amounts of child support to be paid. At this meeting, the Committee will continue reviewing and discussing the current Guidelines and Schedule.

