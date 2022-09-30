Roasted Vegetable Soup

A sheet pan (or two) of these vegetables is roasted in the oven until the vegetables are slightly shriveled, soft and sweet, then blitzed to make a deeply flavorful puree that is fresh and warming at once. 

 Lynda Balslev | TasteFood

The late summer season yields bushels of produce, namely sweet peppers, corn and tomatoes. At the same time, the cooler air invites warming layers and soups. This recipe is a perfect bridge for the moment.

Roasted summer vegetables create a sweet and flavorful base for this soup. A sheet pan (or two) of these vegetables is roasted in the oven until the vegetables are slightly shriveled, soft and sweet, then blitzed to make a deeply flavorful puree that is fresh and warming at once. The roasting process coaxes out the vegetables’ sugars and amplifies their flavor, while a generous shower of aromatics adds layers of spice and heat to the soup. Fresh corn kernels are stirred in at the end for a juicy pop of sweetness and crunch in each bite. 

