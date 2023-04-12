BLT salad

A BLT salad featuring crispy bacon ends is the perfect way to eat bacon and balance out the ‘porky excess.’

 Photo by Lynda Balslev for TasteFood

Shopping tip: If you spy a lumpy bag of bacon ends in the market, buy it.

Bacon ends are key to this salad, which essentially takes a classic BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich) and tosses it into a big salad bowl as a deconstructed version of itself.

