Lemon bars

With warm weather just around the corner, lemon bars bring a ray of sunshine to your dessert plate.

 Lynda Balslev

It’s easy to be greedy with citrus when summer fruits are a mere warm weather promise. Early spring is high season for lemons, and these bars will bring a warming ray of sunshine to your plate.

The key to a good lemon bar, in my book, is that the filling must be intensely lemony. It should pack a wallop of puckery tartness balanced by just enough sweetness without being cloying. For this task, rely on the Eureka lemon, the ubiquitous lemon readily found in our markets. They have the requisite tartness for these bars, which their sunny cousin, the Meyer lemon, lacks. No knocks to Meyers -- they are delicious in their own right. However, they’re likened to a cross between a lemon and a tangerine and are noted for their sweetness and lack of tartness.

