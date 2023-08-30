Sand Mountain
Squash Souffle
2 cup yellow squash, cooked and mashed
1 cup milk
3 Tablespoon butter
1 cup dry breadcrumbs
2 Tablespoons grated onion
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup buttered crumbs
salt and pepper to taste
Heat milk but do not boil. Melt butter in milk and pour over the bread crumbs.
Mix well and add to squash. Mix in onion, salt, and pepper and the beaten eggs.
Pour into a buttered baking dish and sprinkle the buttered crumbs on top.
Bake at 300 degrees until firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.