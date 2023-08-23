Skewer Caprese Salad
30 cherry tomatoes
30 fresh basil leaves
30 cubes mozzarella cheese (4 ounces)
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Thread on 6-inch skewer.
Place in serving platter.
Combine venegar and oil, stirring well.
Drizzle evenly on skewers, sprinkle salt and pepper.
Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready.
Fried Green
Tomatoes
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup self-rising cornmeal mix
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3 medium-size, firm green tomatoes, cut into 1/3 onch thick slices
vegetable oil
Wisk together egg and buttermilk. Combine cornmeal mix, salt, pepper and 1/4 cup flour in a shallow dish.
Dredge tomato slices in remaining 1/4 cup flour; dip in egg mixture; and dredge in cornmeal mixture.
Pour oil to a depth of 1/2 inch in a large cast-iron skillet heated to 375 degrees over medium-high heat.
Drop tomatoes - in batches - into hot oil, and cook 2 minutes on each side or until golden.
Drain on paper towels.
Sprinkle hot tomatoes with salt to taste.
Tomato, onion, cheese casserole
3 Vidalia onions, sliced
6 ripe tomatoes, sliced
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup bread crumbs, divided
1 cup sour cream
1 egg
1 cup milk
Microwave onions on medium for fivce minutes to soften.
Layer onions, tomatoes, 3/4 cup bread crumbs, and cheese in a casserole dish.
Mix egg, milk, and sour cream and pour over casserole.
Top with remaiing 1/4 cup bread crumbs.
Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.
Recipes from Shepherd’s Cove Hospice can be found in “Homecooked Memories, Volume IV” written by Hospice of Marshall County – Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
