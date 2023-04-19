Sweet and spicy carrots

Sweet and spicy carrots are the shining light of this dinnertime side dish. Carrots are more than just a vegetable you hope your kids will eat. This dish makes carrots the celebrated star of the meal.

 Lynda Balslev

Carrots deserve our attention. They are more than just a ubiquitous vegetable you hope your kids will eat. Sure, these colorful roots are a blast of nutrients and naturally sweet. They’re a go-to method to ensure we get our daily dose of vitamins. They undeniably play an important supporting role in stews, soups and sauces, or as a colorful flourish to leafy green salads and vegetable medleys. However, carrots are more than just a token flavor agent and accompaniment to a main dish. They are versatile and exciting and can easily be celebrated as the star attraction.

This recipe shines the spotlight on the humble carrot. It’s the center of the plate, dusted with a blend of harissa spice, which is a fiery, fragrant North African condiment. Harissa is a mixture of ground and smoked chiles, garlic and spices such as cumin, coriander and caraway seeds. It can be a dry spice blend or a paste. It’s easy to concoct your own blend, which you can make in extra quantities and store to use as a seasoning for meats, fish and vegetables.

