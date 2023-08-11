“Whoever is not with Me is against Me, and whoever does not gather with Me scatters.” - Jesus, Luke 11:23
I am a big fan of a hot cup of coffee first thing in the morning. I love sipping on it as I spend time with the Lord. But it has happened that I have placed the cup to the side while reading or jotting stuff down in a journal, and the heat of the coffee has turned to a yucky lukewarmness.
I am NOT a big fan of that. And neither is the Lord.
We may think sometimes that if we just remain Switzerland concerning what the Lord has said about sin, about our lives, about the world...that everything is fine. We can just say we believe in Him, punch the clock at church, and live our own lives comfortably.
However, there is a line drawn between right and wrong, holy and unholy...good and evil. There is a choice of hot or cold for each believer.
Jesus spoke in Revelation of spewing the lukewarm out of His mouth. (After taking a big swig of lukewarm coffee, I completely get that.)
Complacency is nauseating.
The Scripture I opened this column with hit me as I read it recently—I had never really connected it with the “lukewarm” Scripture in Revelation before, but they seem to go hand in hand.
We may have the viewpoint that if we are not all in and passionately “with” Him, that it isn’t like we are enemies of Christ. But really it is...according to Jesus. We may feel like there is nothing wrong with not being a gatherer with Him, that we are minding our own business.
But to not gather is to scatter.
This thought makes me think of the phrase that if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem. Sitting idly by and critically judging the way the world is doesn’t help the world.
It doesn’t help anyone.
I don’t know about you, but I want to be ALL IN... passionate and on fire for whatever He wants done in and through me.
I want to be a steaming hot cup of coffee that He can’t wait to spend time with in the mornings.
