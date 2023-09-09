This morning during my time with the Lord, a beautiful image of prayer radiated in my heart. I feel like I am supposed to share it with you guys... praying you see the heart of what I saw.
It was like I was sitting across the table from the Lord, fully recognizing the dynamic of our relationship and what He and I bring to it.
I bring shame – He brings forgiveness.
I bring brokenness – He brings healing.
I bring failure – He brings victory.
I bring my humanity – He brings salvation.
It was such a humbling realization to note that our relationship is so out of balance, with the scales tipped toward Him completely!
I bring nothing – He brought everything.
But He still comes to the table.
He still chooses to be all in, to look across the table at me and love me.
Wow. We serve an amazing God, people.
We serve a gentle and just Savior.
We are loved by a kind and holy King.
We sit across the table from a flawless and faithful Father.
Perhaps if we keep this thought in our hearts, then maybe we will be less likely to complain when the table is set with “foods” that aren’t our favorites.
Maybe we will be less inclined to demand our timing in situations.
Maybe we will be more inclined to let Him lead conversations, instead of just giving Him our list. And maybe—just maybe—we will spend more time just sitting at the table in His Presence...
Looking around to notice that we shouldn’t belong here, but that His Son saved us a seat.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.