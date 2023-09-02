One of my happy childhood memories was getting to go to downtown Atlanta about once a month. The purpose of the trip was to see my orthodontist Dr. Calhoun, and to stop by Krystals or McDonalds. At that time, my hometown of Newnan, GA did not have an orthodontist, Krystals, or McDonalds. For a kid from a small town, that was a big thrill. I can still remember the view from the seventh floor of the historic Candler Building. It seemed like the top of the world.
The reason for going to Dr. Calhoun, who even though he was young had a shiny bald head, was to get my misaligned teeth straightened. I suppose at the young age, having crowded teeth including two butter beans, as my mother called my two front teeth, did not bother me. Now I appreciate having them straightened.
As we continue our look at the benefits of Scripture for our series on abiding in Christ, I will refer back to my introduction. In John 15:7, Jesus reminded his disciples that part of abiding in him was letting his words to remain in them. In the previous installment in this series, we began a study of II Timothy 3:16 and benefits of Scripture.. The first one we looked at was teaching. There are three other benefits he also outlined for us.
The second benefit is reproof. The word he uses for reproof can also be translated as convict or rebuke. Proverbs has numerous verses concerning the benefits of reproof.
“Stern discipline is for him who forsakes the way;
He who hates reproof will die.” Proverbs 15:10
“He whose ear listens to the life-giving reproof will dwell among the wise.”
Proverbs 15:31
“He is on the path of life who heeds instruction, but he who forsakes reproof goes astray.” Proverbs 10:17
The consensus of verses in Proverbs about rebuke is that a wise person appreciates being rebuked and heeds it, whereas the fool resents being reproved and will not respond.
On a scale of 1-10, how open are you to reproof from God’s Word?
I am extremely grateful for GPS when I am traveling. Even with the lady who is inside my phone talking to me, I occasionally miss a turn. In that sweet voice of hers, she will say, “Proceed to the route.” That is reproof.
When we are reproved by the reading, studying or hearing of God’s Word, we have two choices. We can either make the needed correction in our life, or we can ignore the rebuke and continue in our sin, bad attitude, or other behavior. When we chose the latter, our tendency is to no longer read or study the Word because it reminds us of what we need to do. People in the latter category also tend to avoid attending worship, especially in a church with a strong pulpit.
A pastor friend of mine used to say that not only should a church have the power to attract, but the power to repel as well. In the day of the seeker church movement, characterized by churches that will take extreme measures to make a newcomer’s experience comfortable and non-threatening, my pastor friend’s advice may not be embraced. Strong biblical preaching that confronts sin should make people uncomfortable, but preachers must be true to the Word of God so that it can do its work of reproving and correcting.
Proverbs 28:13 says this: “Whoever conceals their sins do not prosper, but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy.” Whenever we find ourselves being reproved by Scripture, the best choice is to confess and forsake so we can receive God’s mercy. Concealing our sin is never a wise choice.
The third benefit Paul includes in his list is correction. The root word in the original is ortho, which means to make straight. In this case it has a prefix which changes the meaning to “make straight again.” It is the idea of restoring to an upright or right state or setting right.
We see the word ortho in orthodontist, whose goal is to make misaligned teeth straight once again. My parents went to the trouble and expense of having my teeth made straight as I shared in the introduction. In that day orthodontist used metal braces, unlike the plastic ones today. They took some getting used to. I remember using red wax to put on the sharp edges. I remember having to wear the head gear when I was at home and even having to write down the hours, I wore it. This went on for the two years I had to wear braces.
Having one’s teeth made straight again is not a matter of life and death, but having one’s life corrected in various areas is vitally important. And for that reason alone, not to mention the other benefits, spending time in God’s Word is time well spent.
Another childhood memory was having so many classmates that got broken bones, mostly arms. They would show up at school with the hard plaster cast, and everyone would sign the cast. The number of broken arms was almost epidemic. One of our classmates had a dad who was an orthopedic doctor. His job was to set straight broken or misaligned bones.
Those broken bones had to be x-rayed to determine whether they were indeed broken and where the break was located. Then the doctor would set the bone back in place and then wrap the arm in a hard cast to hold the bone in place while it mended.
“All Scripture is inspired by God and is profitable for teaching, for reproof, for Correction, for training in righteousness;”
We will look at the fourth benefit of training in righteousness next time.
Chip Warren is a past president of the Albertville Ministerial Alliance.
