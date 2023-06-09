As we mentioned last time, when we were born into our earthly family, we become kin for life to those in the family. That is set in stone. Nothing can alter that fact. But all of us want to be in fellowship with and on good terms with each member of our family, especially our immediate family. The key to that is communication.
The same principle applies to our relationship with Christ. Our relationship with him is set in stone. Nothing can change that relationship we entered into at conversion. But our daily fellowship with him, or abiding in him, needs to be maintained. It is not automatic. Again, the key is communication.
Last time I provided practical suggestions on spending time alone with God in prayer. When we pray, we are communicating with God. This communication to him on our part is vital to maintaining daily fellowship with him, or abiding in him.
As we prepare to spend time alone with God each day, it is important to confess any sin. Any unconfessed sin breaks our fellowship with God. Let me be quick to review again that this unconfessed sin does not affect our relationship with God, only our fellowship. But to abide in Christ, we must be in fellowship with him.
The family is a good way to illustrate these terms. When a child disobeys his parents, he breaks the fellowship until he “confesses” the disobedience. However, even when the child is out of fellowship, he still has the relationship. He is always going to be the child of his parents. No matter how great the sin is, his parents still love him and he will always be their child.
As we begin the prayer aspect of our time alone with God, a time of confession is a good place to begin. Confession means agreeing with God that we have sinned. Take a few moments to think back over the last day and ask the Holy Spirit to bring to your mind any sin. It is good to develop a habit of confessing sin once we realize that we have sinned, but in the busyness of life that can be a challenge. Be specific in naming sins. The Bible promises that God does forgive this confessed sin:
“If we confess our sins, he faithful and righteous to forgive us of our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” I John 1:9
Most have no trouble thinking of sins that need to be confessed. As we mature in our relationship with the Lord, we become more aware of sin. Here are some “categories” of sin that can make us more aware. First, there are sins of commission and omission. Sins of commission are things we do that we shouldn’t do. Those are the most obvious. But sins of omission are just as much a sin. These are things we should do, but fail or omit to do.
When the Spirit leads us to take a certain action, and we fail to do so, that is a sin of omission. While the Spirit can speak in a still, soft voice, the majority of the time he speaks to us through his Word. And of course to better hear his voice, we need to know his Word. Perhaps the Lord is prompting us to share the Gospel with a neighbor, a co-worker, a classmate, but we refuse to do so. I have been guilty of that sin of disobedience more times than I like to admit. I can think of every possible reason not to do so. I confess my disobedience and pray for another oppor-tunity. When it comes to sharing the Gospel with “strangers,” a second opportunity is rare.
Another category of sin is those of the flesh and those of the spirit. While the sins of the flesh are obvious: lust, immorality, sexual sins of every nature, stealing, cheating, slander, gossip and more. Those of the spirit are less obvious. Those would include jealousy, pride, envy, bitterness, impatience, resentment, and an unforgiving spirit.
As we mature in our faith, we should reach a point that we should confess our sins immediately and not have to wait until our next time daily prayer. When we do so, those sins do not need to be confessed again.
“He who conceals his sin does not prosper, but whoever confesses and renounces them finds mercy.” Proverbs 28:13
“Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgressions. Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin.” Psalm 51:1-2
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
