My child,
You have been searching in the wrong places for fulfillment of what only I can satisfy. You have looked high and low, far and wide, for answers to fill the places of doubt and anxiety in your soul. Yet at the end of the day, you feel more lost than you did when you began.
I am here.
I have always been here.
The things of this world can never fill the void within you, because I set eternity in your heart. Temporary things only cause that void to feel as if it is growing deeper.
More and more of the same indulgences only leave you feeling more empty.
Come to Me.
You are so weary, but I will give you rest. You are empty, but I will fill you with Myself.
None can fill you like I can. None can sustain you like I can.
Let Me hold you in everlasting arms that cannot fail. Let Me carry your burdens.
Let Me catch your tears.
Let Me cleanse your heart.
I have cleared the path for you, and I will be watching for you.
It doesn’t matter how filthy your garments have become, My child. I will give you garments of righteousness.
It doesn’t matter how far away you are; nothing can separate you from My love.
All it takes is a step in My direction...and I promise I will run to meet you.
Love,
Your Everlasting Father
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
