In John 15, Jesus told his disciples to abide or remain in him. That means to be in fellowship with him. Thus far in this series we have looked at the importance of spending time alone with the Lord every day in prayer and in the Word. This time we look at a text that enumerates how the word helps us to maintain that fellowship or to abide in Christ.
“All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work.” (II Timothy 3:16-17 NASB)
At the time Paul wrote this letter to Timothy, the Scripture they had was what we now call the Old Testament. Since we now have the New Testament, the word Scripture would include it as well. Notice that Paul said “all Scripture.”
The debate on the inspiration of Scripture has been around a long time. Throughout history there have been those who have questioned whether certain portions of Scripture were actually inspired by God. Volumes have been written on that subject. For me, Paul’s use of “all Scripture” settles the matter.
Then he begins his itemization of what the Bible is profitable for. As Paul was giving advice to this young pastor, he could have simply just told him to read the Scriptures. Instead, he reminded him of the benefits of doing so. This is a good reminder for those of us who are in a position to give advice to others-children, grandchildren, friends, employees, etc. Even though it is easy to say “because I said so,” giving some kind of explanation as Paul did here can be helpful.
The word Paul uses for profitable can also be translated as beneficial or useful. As I think back over the scores of books I had to read for school over the years, some of them were not very useful. Some were a waste of time. That is certainly not the case with the Bible. And the irony of that is that so many today think the Bible is a boring book and useless. As we encourage our kids or grandkids to read, study or memorize Scripture, we would do well to remind them the reasons God’s Word is so beneficial. In fact, it is the most beneficial and useful book ever written.
Paul names four benefits of Scripture.
First, he names teaching. The word for teaching can also be translated instruction or doctrine. Teaching is not just the conveying of information, but it refers to lifestyle application. In Romans 15:4 Paul says, “For whatever was written in earlier times was written for our instruction, that through perseverance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.”
Look what Deuteronomy says about instructing children in the teaching of the Scriptures:
“And these words, which I am commanding you today, shall be on your heart; and you shall teach them diligently to your sons and you shall talk of them when you sit in your house and when you walk by the way and when you lie down and when you rise up.” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7)
The Ten Commandments that were being referred to here along with the Scriptures were foundational to the education of Jewish children in Bible times. No doubt that is where Jesus learned the Scriptures, both in his home and the synagogue school. Two books I am currently reading refer to the Bible being foundational to schools that were begun by Christians and churches in preceding centuries of our nation.
In the book The Truth about Chief McIntosh, reference is made to ministers and missionaries beginning schools among the native Americans in the early 1800’s. In the biography of D. L. Moody, I have learned that he was quite active in starting numerous schools for children. In fact, most schools begun in the early days of our nation were Christian schools.
The Sunday School movement and the Vacation Bible School movement were started to teach the Bible to children. In the early 1950’s churches began to build educational buildings for the purpose of providing space for teaching the Bible to all ages.
In addition to starting schools for children, D. L. Moody also began Bible colleges for young men and women. Some may not realize that many of the Ivy League colleges were started for training preachers and missionaries.
Before public schools began to appear, many families home schooled their children. Not only would they teach the Bible to their children, some even included the study of Greek and Hebrew, the original languages of the Bible.
Yes, the Bible is not only useful to learn about God and his redemptive plan for mankind, it is foundational for education. When public schools began to appear, the Bible was part of the curriculum.
All the teachings of the Bible are sometimes referred to as doctrine. Paul had a word about doctrine for another young pastor named Titus: “You must teach what is in accord with sound doctrine.” (Titus 2:1) Sound doctrine is essential to abiding in Christ. All Scripture is inspired by God for the benefit of instruction which leads to sound doctrine.
We will take a look at the three remaining benefits of the Scriptures next time.
Chip Warren is a past president of the Albertville Ministerial Alliance.
