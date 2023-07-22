What does it mean to fall from grace? Is it possible for Christians today to fall from grace? In today’s article, we’ll be noticing a few lines from Paul’s letter to the Galatians, specifically Galatians 5:2-4.
To understand this passage, and especially this phrase “fall from grace,” we need to take a little time to pay attention to what is going on in Galatians. Too many times, we pluck phrases like this one out of their context and employ them in our vocabulary in a way that is inconsistent with their original meaning. Not only does this use the Scripture irresponsibly and potentially cause us to mislabel other believers, but it also leads to a misunderstanding of who God is.
In Galatians, Paul warns his audience to not listen to those who preach a different gospel other than the one they have received. Those who preach this other gospel, which Paul says isn’t really good news at all, are to be considered accursed (Galatians 1:9).
Some were apparently trying to bind the Law of Moses on the new Gentile converts, and Paul was strictly opposed to this. He said that he wouldn’t even give into them for a minute (Galatians 2:5). Instead, Paul encouraged his audience to have the faith of Abraham who was justified by faith apart from the works of the Law (Galatians 3:8). The truth is, while the Law is holy and just and good, humans are simply incapable of approaching God through our own merit, which is one reason why God gave the Law to begin with according to Romans 5:20.
With all of this in mind, let’s proceed to the passage in question.
“Listen! I, Paul, am telling you that, if you let yourselves be circumcised, Christ will be of no benefit to you. Once again I testify to every man who lets himself be circumcised that he is obliged to obey the entire law. You who want to be reckoned as righteous by the law have cut yourselves off from Christ; you have fallen away from grace” (Galatians 5:2–4).
To fall from grace, then, is to reject the freedom and grace we have in Christ and, instead, to bind works of righteousness on others as the means through which they are saved. Or, to put it another way, when we preach a false gospel of “Jesus + anything else” then we are no longer following the Way of Jesus; we have cut ourselves off from Christ by depending on whatever that “anything else” is.
This way of life leads to spiritual insecurity and anxiety because we always feel like we are falling short of whatever standard we have set up for ourselves. Or we may feel anxiety because while “we” have it all figured out, our friends, family, or neighbors may not believe exactly as we do, and since we have elevated something to the level of the gospel of Jesus, we can’t even be confident in their faith or count them as Christians!
However, Paul doesn’t think this kind of faith leads to inaction; instead, he strongly believes that dependence upon the Holy Spirit produces the fruit of love which manifests itself in the qualities listed in Galatians 5:22-23. Those who follow the Way work to do good unto all (Galatians 6:10). These aren’t works of righteousness to earn our salvation; they are works that flow naturally from the righteousness we receive by faith. They are evidence of God working through us.
Don’t fall from grace and cut yourself off from Christ by latching on to the fake good news of works-based righteousness.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
