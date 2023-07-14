There is something so special to me about the girl in rags who wins the prince, the Cinderella story that gives hope to those who may not be living in ideal circumstances.
Trading in your filthy garments for a beautiful gown.
Trading in your shame for a crown.
And knowing that you are finally seen for what is in your heart.
An interesting thought filled my spirit a while back while praising the Lord for washing and cleansing me...
He didn’t just take my rags of sin and shame.
He didn’t just give me the opportunity to leave the filth of iniquity behind me. He took the rags of my own righteousness, as well.
Yes, my sin has been atoned for and removed from me, praise God—but so has my righteousness. Yes, my guilt has been taken, but so have my thoughts of my own innocence.
There is no way that I could create a beautiful gown with my good deeds...with my self-righteousness. It has always ended up looking like filthy rags. It has always fallen short.
I remember the miry clay of having a Pharisee mindset, being a member of the “judgmentally saved” club – forgive me, Lord. My salvation had been paid for, yet in my mind I handed a bill to everyone else to pay their own.
It makes me sick to think of how I wanted everyone to see a perfect image, yet I wasn’t attempting to show them His...but mine.
Praise God that He not only cleansed me of my sin—He cleansed me of my righteousness!
He patiently showed me that only He can clothe me in the robe of righteousness that belongs in His kingdom. Only He can take your best and your worst and wrap you in His beautiful love...in Jesus Himself.
And the best part is...this change doesn’t end when the clock strikes twelve.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
