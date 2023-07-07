Before we take a look at the benefits of abiding in Christ, let’s take one final look at how to actually abide in Christ. Remember that our relationship with Christ is settled for eternity after we receive him as our Lord and Savior and consequently indwelt by the Holy Spirit. However, our fellowship with him can be broken with unconfessed sin and disobedience. Abiding in Christ is basically the same thing as being in fellowship with him.
We have looked at the importance of spending time alone with God every day, as well as keeping our sins confessed up to date. Let’s conclude this section on how to abide in Christ by looking at the importance of his words abiding in us and obedience to his words. In John 15:7, Jesus said this:
“If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and
It will be given you.”
Here Jesus is equating remaining in him with his words remaining in us. What exactly did Jesus mean by “his words remaining in us”? Part of his meaning would be that the teachings of Jesus remain in us. In John 15:15, Jesus said this, “…for everything that that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.” To remain in Christ means to remain or abide in his teachings. And where do we find the teach-ings of Jesus? They are in the New Testament, primarily in the four gospels. The other writers of the New Testament further expounded on those teachings.
The words of God as found in the Word of God (the Bible) are our very sustenance. In fact, when Jesus was tempted by Satan in the wilderness to turn stones into bread, Jesus quoted Deuteronomy 8:3: “Man does not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.”
The longest chapter in the Bible Psalm 119 is all about God’s words. Here is a sampling of verses that describe benefits of those words:
“The entrance of your words gives light; it gives understanding to the simple.” (119:30)
“Great peace have they who love your law, and nothing can make them stumble.” (119:65)
“I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you.” (119:11)
“I have considered my ways and have turned my steps to your statutes.” (119:59)
Certainly, these references to the words of God are also applicable to the words of Jesus as well since he is God.
To know and follow the teachings of Jesus means that we must know his teachings and be very familiar with them. This does not happen by osmosis. It is a matter of spending time reading, studying, and memorizing the Gospels and the rest of the New Testament. And it goes without saying that the more we know about the Old Testament, the better we understand the New as well.
Let’s talk about practical ways of getting to know the Word of God. In a previous article in this series, I stressed the importance of spending time alone with God eve-ry day. Most of that discussion centered on prayer. Part of our time alone with God should include some time reading the Bible. This is not to be in-depth study but more devotional reading.
Other times during the week should be set aside for more serious Bible study. Many people have a habit of reading the Bible through in a year. And that is a noble habit, and I highly recommend such reading. It gives one an overview of the story of the Bible in a way nothing else can do. There are numerous plans available, and most call for reading about three chapters a day to get through the Bible in a year.
Scripture memory is perhaps the best way to hide God’s words in our heart. We tend to think this discipline is only for kids, and it is great for kids. However, it is beneficial for adults as well. It may take a while to get in the groove, but once a person does, it can be done.
Why is it that so many Christians neglect God’s Word? There is an old saying that goes like this: “Sin keeps us from the Word, and the Word keeps us from sin.” If we have any unconfessed sin in our lives, then reading, studying, or even hearing the Word confront us with that sin. When we are confronted with our sin, we have two choices. We can either confess and forsake it, or we can ignore it. Rather than having to make that decision, it’s easier to ignore the Word.
It is for this same reason that many believers drop out of church. If the Word is being taught in a Sunday School class or worship service, any one who has unconfessed sin is reminded of this sin. Rather than having to deal with it, he simply chooses not to attend. Or in some cases they will find a church that has so watered down the Word, they can attend and not be confronted with their sin.
So now we have come full circle as to why letting the words of Jesus remain in us are necessary for us to remain in fellowship with him. If the words of Jesus are not remaining in us, we can sin and not be convicted. When we sin, our fellowship with the Lord is broken. Until we confess and forsake that sin, we still have a relationship with the Lord, but our fellowship with him is broken, and we are not remaining or abiding in him.
“He who conceals his sin does not prosper, but whoever confesses and forsakes and renounces them finds mercy.” (Proverbs 28:13)
Chip Warren is a past president of the Albertville Ministerial Alliance.
