The Rev. Carol Gullatt serves as pastor of a new community of faith organized earlier this year as an ongoing presence of United Methodism on Sand Mountain. In the closing worship service of the meeting of the North Alabama Conference UMC in Huntsville last month, her appointment was made official by Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett. Rev. Gullatt also serves the Mountain Lakes in a new role, District Developer, in which she is seeking opportunities to facilitate new ministries on Sand Mountain and beyond. The Mountain Lakes District extends northeast from the Guntersville area to include parts of Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb counties and to the south and east including Etowah, Cherokee and sections of several other counties.
Gullatt has been working with the congregation since it began meeting and said she has a passion to gather and bring people together to form healthy communities. “I want to bring people into the circle,” she said. “Helping to establish a new church is a beautiful experience. Facilitating the organic process of building relationships between people with a shared passion and core values is fulfilling. In our work together growing as an intentional community, we are seeking a shared vision and finding ways to include others in this circle.” Gullatt said.
Rev. Gullatt said she suggested the name for the new church because as a young adult struggling to find her own place in the Church, she had been invited to attend a church by the name of Abundant Grace in another city and it had a profound impact on her. “Abundant Grace has always stayed in my head and my heart,” she said. “and when we came together for the first time, the name came to the forefront of my mind. Abundant Grace describes what we are experiencing in relationship with one another, with God, and in the community. Ultimately, this describes what we want to extend to other people,” Gullatt said, “the freedom to be received - come as you are - and be part of this community,” she explained.
Gullatt is a native of Huntsville and is a graduate of Auburn University, Athens State, and UAH.
She received her Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky.
She was ordained as an elder in 2019 in the North Alabama Conference and is beginning her seventh year as a pastor in the Mountain Lakes District. Gullatt has served churches in Huntsville, Collinsville, Mentone, and Leesburg.
Abundant Grace United Methodist Church first met for worship earlier in the year at Hammer’s Hall and is now meeting in the Albertville Chamber of Commerce meeting room with a Sunday worship service at 9 AM and study at 10 AM. For more information contact the church at abundantgraceumc@gmail.com. The church’s website is abundantgraceumc.org.
