SARDIS CITY — No. 6 Sardis and Douglas will collide Wednesday night with the girls Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament championship on the line. The contest tips off at 6 at Sardis Gymnasium.
The Lions and Eagles advanced to the finals thanks to their semifinal wins Monday night. The Area 13 winner and runner-up meets the Area 14 winner and runner-up in the subregional playoffs Feb. 13.
Defending state champion and No. 1 Guntersville beat Fairview 44-33 Monday night in the Area 14 semifinals. Arab and Scottsboro played Tuesday night in the other semifinal.
Sardis 91,
Crossville 19
Sardis (26-5) overwhelmed CHS, leading 23-4, 47-9 and 72-11 at the quarter breaks.
Jayda Lacks poured in 22 points to pace five Sardis players who scored in double figures. Kaylen Wallace and Vada Willmore netted 13 each, Grace Harris 11 and Caroline Johnson 10.
Harris hit a trio of 3-pointers.
Yazmin Delacruz led CHS with nine points. Briseyda Gonzalez scored eight and Amelia Juan two.
“Douglas has a great team,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said. “We’ve had two two-point games with them. Being at home should give us a little bit of an advantage. Hopefully our crowd shows up like they’ve been showing up, and we can find a way.”
Sardis is trying to win back-to-back area tournament championships for the first time in program history.
“When I got here we started talking about changing the culture,” Cullom said. “These seniors were sixth graders, and I helped coached the sixth grade, the seventh grade and the eighth grade teams.
“That’s always been a goal to change this, where winning is expected and learning the path to get to regionals and be excited about things, and not just trying to win five or 10 games a year.”
The Lions lost in the 5A Elite Eight last season. It’s the first time they advanced that far in a season.
Douglas 40,
Boaz 32
The Eagles never trailed Monday night, as they soared to a 10-0 first-quarter advantage. They started 3-for-3 from the 3-point line, with Sydnie Sanders, Chloe Avans and Maddie Hayes each contributing one.
Boaz’s only points in the opening quarter came on a pair of Osalyn Minor free throws.
Douglas led 10-2 at the first quarter break and stretched its margin to 19-3 before Amylia Langley’s putback at the 1:05 mark of the second period gave Boaz its only field goal of the initial half.
Tori Rojek hit a pair of 3s and Hayes one in the third quarter, helping the Eagles expand their advantage to 33-13. They were up 33-18 at the final break.
Boaz fought back in the fourth quarter. Lillac Stanton and Maggie Patterson each drained a trey, helping the Pirates get within 37-30 with 3:11 remaining.
Douglas sealed its win by making three steals and holding Boaz to two points in the last three minutes.
Rojek paced the Eagles with 12 points, followed by Hayes with 11.
Mallory Ackles and Sydnie Sanders both scored six, Avans three and Madison Franklin two.
DHS reached the area tournament finals in Cliff Mitchell’s first season as head coach.
Minor’s eight points topped the Pirates. Jazira Roberts and Patterson tossed in six each, Stanton five, Langley four, Harley Wyatt two and Alexus Ashley one.
