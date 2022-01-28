Alec Cameron Holderfield
Albertville
Alec Cameron Holderfield, 23, of Albertville, died Jan. 26, 2022.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Camp officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Cemetery in Douglas. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.
He is survived by his father, William Shane Holderfield.
Bryan Shane Kinney
Gadsden
Bryan Shane Kinney, 49, of Gadsden, died Jan. 23, 2022, at Princeton Hospital.
No funeral services will be held. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Bryan is survived by two daughters, Lori Kinney (Matt) Waller and Stephanie Miller; father, Robert Kinney; special uncle, Wayne Lee, brother, Robert (Bud) Kinney; aunts, Jan Johnson, Pat Johnson and Mary Ann Boatwright; uncle, Ray (Eileen) Lee; two grandchildren; and a host of cousins.
Estell Worley
Albertville
Estell Worley, 90, of Albertville, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Albertville Health and Rehab.
Her funeral service was Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Morrell Upchurch officiated.
She is survived by her children, Diane Crawford and Patricia Lowman (Randall); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Bud Terrell and Charles Terrell (Linda); sister, Dorothy Lowery; a host of nieces and nephews.
James Robert Gillilan
Altoona
James Robert Gillilan, 74, of Altoona, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral services were Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Pineview Cemetery in Altoona. Rev. Paul Kelley officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Delana S. Gillilan; children, Tonya Moore (Anthony) and Jason Gillilan (Lindsey); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby and Cleary Gillilan; and sister, Tammy Zills.
Johnnie Sampson
Boaz
Johnnie Sampson, 90, of Boaz, died January 24, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
No formal services were planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Helen Lang (Michael); son, James Allen Sampson (Rachel), Ollie Lee Chastain and Phil Chastain; sister, Sue Morrison; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
L.B. Ogle
Formerly of Albertville
L.B. Ogle, 93, of San Pablo, CA., died Nov. 11, 2021, at his home.
Services were Jan. 25, 2022, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in California.
Survivors include his children, Denise Saavedra and Carla Tillery (Terry); brothers, Bernon and Conred Ogle; sister, Virginia Fricks, of Albertville, two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Rev. Harold
Cleveland Proctor
Warrior
Rev. Harold Cleveland Proctor, died Jan. 10, 2022, at his home.
Services were Jan. 14, 2022, at Jefferson Memorial Chapel in Trussville. Burial was in Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
He is survived by his seven children, Lyndyl Williams, Hal Proctor (Karen), Tracye Craven, Jon Proctor (Jo), Doug Gober (Vickie), Keith Gober, Ty Gober (Monica); 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Helen Baker
Boaz
Helen Baker, 84, of Boaz, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Diversicare of Boaz.
Her funeral service was Friday, January 28, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Union Cemetery in Boaz with the Rev. Doyce Putman and Rev. Wayne White officiating.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Echols and Pennie Allen (Jeff); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, LaVaughn White (Christine), Lowell White, O’Neal White and Wayne White (Carolyn); and a host of nieces and nephews.
James E. Brooks
Albertville
James E. Brooks, 88, of Albertville, died Jan. 25, 2022, at his home.
No formal services were planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Harbison (Kerry); son, Michael Brooks (Michele); sister, Clyda Kimbrough; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
