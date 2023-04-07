MacKinley Portillo and Ella Kate Adams both batted 4-for-5 to pace the Douglas varsity softball team’s 17-hit attack in Tuesday’s 12-1 whipping of J.B. Pennington at Blountsville.
Adams collected two doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Portillo tripled in the first inning, homered in the sixth and doubled twice in the seventh, when the Eagles exploded for nine runs.
Portillo finished with two runs and three RBIs.
Mallory Ackles batted 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Leslie Spain and Maddie Hayes each closed 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Chloe Green doubled twice and ended the day 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Alexis Clark went 1-for-4 with one run, and Zoe Wright scored a run.
Adams started in the circle and threw 3.1 innings, allowing two hits, one run and two walks. She struck out three.
Portillo tossed 3.2 innings in relief. She yielded one hit and no walks with nine strikeouts.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles suffered a 7-3 loss at Class 1A, No. 1 Skyline.
Hayes, Ackles and Wright each doubled for the Eagles, whose only other hit was a single by Adams. Wright, Adams and Ackles all scored one run.
Camp and Hayes both collected one RBI for Douglas, which trailed 7-0 before scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Skyline starting pitcher Olivia Treece threw five innings of hitless ball with 13 strikeouts and three walks.
