A Guntersville man is behind bars after local police discovered a body near Grant Friday.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies joined the Grant Police Department in executing a search warrant at a home on Stuart Hollow Road in Guntersville, at the base of Grant Mountain.
During the search of the home, officers and deputies discovered a body buried on the property.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and transported the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Patrick Gerald Seals, of Guntersville, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, a Class C felony charge.
Sims said the case remains under investigation and additional charges are arrests are expected to be made in the coming days.
