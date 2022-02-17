Herb Neu of Grant qualified without opposition to be the Democratic nominee for Alabama House District 27. He will face Republican incumbent Wes Kitchens in the November General Election.
“We’ve had a revolving door of poor Republican representation in our state house district for a dozen years. My opponent recently voted with his party to give $400 million in pandemic relief funds to prisons. That’s more than they awarded to hospitals, said Neu (pronounced NEW), a book publisher.
“While my opponent wants you to believe that he has been making life better for us, Alabama is still last in education and now facing a dire teacher shortage, we’re still being denied affordable healthcare, and our roads and infrastructure are crumbling,” Neu continued. “The truth matters.
“There are families in District 27 without clean, safe water and with homes on washed-out roads that haven’t been repaired while roads on hunting and fishing preserves have been given preference,” said Neu. “We need to reconsider our priorities and take care of our residents rather than appeasing special interests. I will strive to make this change a reality.
“My campaign will focus on being a voice for residents living in District 27 which includes the cities of Arab and Guntersville, the town of Grant, and lots of rural communities.”
Neu said that priorities will be in healthcare, education and funding for roads and infrastructure.
“We’re investing a ton of money into jails and prisons, but we’re putting a relative pittance into our public schools. It’s been reported by the Marshall County Education Association that approximately 75 percent of the families of the students in our public schools live in poverty. No matter how dedicated the teachers may be, these students need improved opportunities in Alabama and right here in our district,” Neu stated.
Neu also sees a need to focus on attracting employment opportunities.
“We need to attract companies that pay living wages, not just dollar stores, fast food restaurants and pay-day lenders. There are a lot of good people who are stuck in low-paying jobs. This needs to change.”
Neu was born in Goshen, Indiana, and grew up in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He’s lived in Alabama since 1992. Prior to moving to Alabama, Neu worked in broadcast management, and as a research and marketing executive. For fourteen years he published Tuskaloosa Magazine, a then-popular monthly. He and his wife, Sasha Reynolds-Neu, also published Jubilation Magazine in collaboration with the Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa, where Sasha sat on the board. Neu was also appointed by the Mayor of Northport to be Chairman of the Northport Historic Commission.
The couple moved to Grant in 2011. Sasha is a clinical social worker and an author whose true crime book is a bestseller on Amazon. An interesting fun fact about Neu is that he starred in the very first Chantix television commercial in 2007. It can still be viewed on YouTube. Neu is a veteran of our armed forces, having served four years in the United States Air Force in overseas assignments.
Neu is recruiting volunteers to assist with his campaign and accepting financial donations through ActBlue. For more information you can email herb.neu@gmail.com. Neu is also active on Facebook and Twitter.
Sponsored by the local Democratic Party, all are welcome to ‘Meet the Candidates’ night at the Guntersville Public Library on Tuesday, March 1 between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. For more information about this event, contact Susan McKenney at 256-558-1927.
