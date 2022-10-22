This article is an opinion.
I enjoyed getting to visit with my good friend Gil Bruce on Wednesday night.
“Mr. Aggie” was back in town for a while, and he showed me a couple of items from his treasure chest of Albertville High School sports memorabilia — basketball scorebooks from the 1970-71 and 1971-72 seasons.
The legendary Shannon Sloan was in his heyday as the Aggie varsity boys coach in those days. I’m thankful for the opportunity I had to cover the final three seasons of his 35-year tenure at AHS, which started in 1956 and ended in 1991.
The late Coach Sloan befriended a young sportswriter in me back in 1988, and I appreciated his friendship and support through the years.
The Aggies opened the 1970-71 season with a 68-55 victory over Cullman on Nov. 20 at Marshall County Coliseum. Albertville’s roster on opening night included Zeke Bentley, Gary Bean, Durral Teague, Richard Harrison, Johnny Mastin, Charlie Baker, Morris Orr, Nelson Morris, Denny Childress and Skip Appleton.
Bentley scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter of the Cullman win.
On Dec. 4, 1970, the Aggies outscored Douglas 101-88 at Douglas. Remember, the 3-point line was unheard of in that era.
Harrison scored 25, Teague 24, Bean 12 and Childress 11 to power the Aggies. The Eagles also had four double-figure scorers — Danny Shirley 20, Sherwin Wigley 19, Ted Lacks 17 and David Kelly 16.
Douglas’ head coach was Richard Hayes, who guided his 1970-71 squad to a third-place finish in the AHSAA Class 2A State Tournament.
The 1971 Marshall County Tournament took place at DAR, with the Aggies beating Guntersville 70-68 behind 20 points from Bentley, 19 from Harrison and 12 from Teague. John Woodall scored 19 and Connie Vaughn 18 to lead the Wildcats, who were coached by Jackie Thrower.
Albertville tipped off the 1971-72 season by trampling West End 114-54 at Walnut Grove. The 114 points might not be an Aggie single-game record, but it’s the most points I know of scored by an Albertville team.
The Aggies hosted the 1972 Marshall County Tournament, and they posted a 77-67 triumph over Guntersville in the finals on Jan. 21. Bentley torched the nets for 30 points before fouling out. Philip Thomas scored 14, Harrison 11 and Morton Hodgens 10.
Vaughn’s 16 points topped the Wildcats, who received 11 each from Charles Howell and Ben Williamson.
Another memorable moment of the 1971-72 Aggie season was the fight that occurred during their win over Boaz at the Coliseum.
In the Feb. 12, 1972, edition of The Reporter, sports editor Randy Johnson wrote: “The Albertville Aggies improved their record to 17-7 last night with a 69-56 victory over rival Boaz in a fight-marred contest. The game was called with 2:28 remaining in the fourth quarter as the fighting got out of control.”
The Aggies and Pirates remain bitter rivals, but thankfully fights during games are a thing of the past.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
