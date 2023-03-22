What’s changed over the last 103 years? Almost everything.
But for one local family, there’s been a constant – a matriarch who entered her second century of life and continues to watch her family grow.
Mildred Grimes made an early arrival into the world, born about two months premature, more than a century ago, according to her son Lewis Glassco.
She was born March 18, 1920, and she marked her 103rd birthday Saturday.
“They put her in her Daddy’s shoebox and would keep her close to the fireplace, trying to keep her warm when they weren’t holding her,” he said.
It’s a wonder she survived, Glassco indicated, when you consider the lack of medical care that would have been available for a premature baby at the time.
It’s one of the many wonders Grimes has witnessed in the last 103 years, and it was something family and friends talked about when they gathered Monday at Rehab Select to celebrate her 103rd birthday with residents and staff at the facility.
“There were airplanes by then,” daughter-in-law Sue Glassco said. The Wright Brothers first flight came in 1903, but one has to imagine they were a rarity in rural north Alabama. The list of inventions, discoveries made, and wars waged during Grimes’ lifetime so far would be mind-boggling, they said.
Lewis Glassco remembers a story his mother told, of children outside playing when they heard a loud noise, frightening enough that one of the boys ran inside and hid under a bed.
It was an automobile.
Mildred Grimes was born and reared in the Sand Mountain area, her son said, and lived in the White Oak – Horton area. After she married, he said, his Dad worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Gadsden, and the family lived there for a time.
Grimes would have been nine when the Goodyear plant opened in 1929.
When she was a teenager, she likely saw parts of Guntersville that now lie under Guntersville Lake. She would have been 19 when the construction of the dam was complete, the lake was formed and the Tennessee Valley Authority electrified the county soon after.
Lewis Grimes said his father died at age 27. The family ended up back in Marshall County. She would marry again later, to Jesse Gray. “He was a postman in Boaz,” Lewis recalled. She would lose Gray as well, he said, many years later. After about 18 years, he said, his mother married Clyde Grimes.
Through the years, Lewis said, his mother talked about some of the changes she saw over the decades. Sue lamented that they didn’t write down the stories years ago.
As a girl, he said, his mother would go work for her uncle, thinning cotton for 50 cents a day.
“And she’d give the money to her older brother,” Lewis said. “She was always though more about helping other people, rather than herself.”
That’s the Mildred Grimes the staff at Rehab Select has come to know, Administrator Emily Tinsley said. Grimes has lived at the facility about three years.
She’s one of about five residents there who’ve passed the century mark, Tinsley said.
“We love to celebrate them,” she said, watching family and residents gathering a room decorated for a party, with balloons, streamers, cake and other goodies.
Through the years Glassco remembers his mother working hard to take care of him and his half-sister, Dr. Loretta Varnell.
She worked at Boaz Spinning Mill, he said, and at Fred King’s and Ratliff’s clothing stores in downtown Boaz, and at the H.D. Lee Company over the years. All those places of employment are gone now.
The Glasscos said Grimes has a large family – 11 great grandkids and six great great grandkids, from their children alone. There are two great-grandchildren and one great- grandchild through Glassco’s sister also.
Sue Glassco said the family was planning a 100-year birthday party, but her mother-in-law broke a hip. Between that, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration got curtailed.
Family members were pleased Monday to be past the pandemic, and to have an opportunity to celebrate.
