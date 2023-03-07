Peggy Karr Goodwin Knight
Guntersville
Peggy Karr Goodwin Knight, age 89, of Guntersville and a former longtime resident of Hoover, died on March 4, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center-North. She was born to Mr. William B. Karr and Mrs. Beulah Karr, reared in Marshall County, and graduated from Douglas High School.
She began a long career as a banker at First National Bank of Birmingham and retired as a Vice President at Regions Bank. She was active in the Hoover community serving on the Board of Aldridge Gardens, the Hoover Library Board and the Recreation Center Board. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Guntersville.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Knight was predeceased by her first husband, Robert W. (Bobby) Goodwin, her second husband, Mr. Melvin L. Knight, her sister, Alma, and her brother, Billy Karr (Frankie). She is survived by nieces Shaye Bradford (Chuck), Beth Crabb (Mike); nephews Billy Snider (Bonnie), Randy Snider (Carol), Richard Manley (Sherry), Mike Manley (Sharon), Billy Karr (Malinda), special friends Tony, Penny and Taylor Walker, as well as numerous cousins.
Funeral service will be held at Guntersville Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Dr. Joel Samuels. She will be interred at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham. The family would like to thank the kind caring staff at Lakeside Clinic in Guntersville, as well as caregivers Liz Godwin and Cherish Lambert.
Wayne Samuel Carr
Crossville
Wayne Samuel Carr, 87, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Chambers Carr; children, Stanice Gray (Rickey) and Mitzi Morelock (Brad); grandchildren, Dane Renfroe (Tori), Skylar Wilson (Derek), and Mariah Noblitt (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Collins Wilson, Codi Wilson, Kashton Noblitt, and Emory Renfroe; brother, Edwin Carr; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Cody Renfroe; parents, Sam and Mattie Lee Carr; and his sister, Shelby Smith.
The family will be having a private service. A eulogy will be given by Dusty Darnell. Pallbearers will be Brad Morelock, Rickey Gray, Dane Renfroe, Bryan Noblitt, Garrett Gray and Derek Wilson.
Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Bruce Warren Hunt
Kilpatrick
Mr. Bruce Warren Hunt, 88, of Kilpatrick, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South; he was surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be at McRae Funeral Home on March 8, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following in the chapel. A graveside service will follow at Kilpatrick Cemetery in Kilpatrick.
He graduated from Crossville High School in 1954 and other than a 15-year span where he and his family lived in both Marietta and Warner Robins, GA, he was a lifelong resident of the Kilpatrick community. During that stint in Georgia, he was employed with Lockheed Martin in Atlanta and then the Warner Robins Fire Department before ultimately deciding to move his family back to Sand Mountain. Upon arriving back in Kilpatrick, Bruce and his family built a beautiful home on family land for his growing family; the same home that he lived in up until his passing. He and his wife would go on to build a successful poultry and cattle farm and then retire from the State of Alabama’s Department of Transportation.
Bruce will be most remembered for his unwavering love for his family and closest friends. He lived out the definition of being a neighbor, and throughout his life, gave of his time and resources to assist those in need in the community that he loved so dearly.
He was a lover of all things nature, and as long as the weather allowed it, he could be caught outside enjoying the sunshine. He was an avid bird hunter and bird dog trainer extraordinaire. Perhaps his greatest past-time, however, was being behind the wheel of his Honda Goldwing motorcycle. He was able to enjoy riding his motorcycle one last time just before his 88th birthday.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of almost 67 years, Betty Sue Frasier Hunt; and two daughters, Shonda (Eric) Westbrooks and Bronna (Mike) Smith. His grandchildren, with utmost admiration, referred to him as Papa: Cade (Jordan) Smith, Presley (Pierce) Jones, and Trey Westbrooks. He was also ecstatic to learn the news that he would be a Great-Grandfather to Baby Girl Smith, due August 2023. Brother Ben (Linda) Hunt. A host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Pearl Hunt and an infant son, Sidney Joe Hunt.
Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Cade Smith, Pierce Jones, Eric Westbrooks, Trey Westbrooks, and Harold Hunt. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Simpson, Glen Ragsdale, and Johnny Nix.
He leaves behind a legacy of love and honor; truly a legacy that his family will not soon forget.
The Hunt Family would like to extend a special recognition to those individuals and groups that assisted in caring for our husband, father, and grandfather during his journey to eternal, Heavenly rest.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to the Kilpatrick Cemetery Fund. Mailing address: 433 County Rd. 386 Albertville, AL 35951
Jerry L. Hallmark
LaGrange, GA.
Mr. Jerry L. Hallmark, 87, of LaGrange, GA., passed away on March 5, 2023.
Mr. Hallmark was born on September 17, 1935, in Etowah County, Alabama to the late Auby D. Hallmark and Lula I. Yancy Hallmark.
Upon graduation from Etowah High School, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his service, he worked many years at GoodYear.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Lassetter Hallmark, siblings, Wilburn Hallmark, Tommy Hallmark, Bob Hallmark, Monette Hallmark Allsup and a stepson, Daryl Murphy.
Survivors include his children, Terri Cagle (Gary), Pam Bruce (David) and Galen Murphy (Rebecca); sisters, Ruth Hallmark Coffee and Sandra Hallmark Oliver; grandchildren, Gary Allen Cagle, Kimberly Lewis, Missy Welborn (Ronnie), Christopher Murphy, Terri Murphy Bloodworth (Maron), Kelly Murphy, Tanner Murphy, Leah Murphy and Emmett Murphy; numerous great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; extended family.
Family memorial services will be announced. Higgins Funeral Home assisted the family.
Angel Lynn Stover
Albertville
Angel Lynn Stover, 50, of Albertville, passed away recently.
A celebration of life service will be Sunday, March 12 2023, at 2 p.m. at East Albertville Missionary Baptist Church, 902 E. McKinney Ave. Albertville, Al. 35951. Bro. Nolan Clackley will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Cecil Dalynn Stover; twin granddaughters; sisters, Janette Veal (Mike) and Cora “Togi” Fason (Randy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bufford Bowen
Crossville
Bufford Bowen, 90, of Crossville, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Services were Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter. Rev. Farrell Blanks officiated.
Mr. Bowen is survived by his children, Glennis Bowen (Lynn), Darlene Holcomb, and Tim Bowen; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charles Coghill
Albertville
Charles Coghill, 80, of Albertville, died March 3, 2023, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Loretta Allensworth Dendy; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Roger Earl Hibbs
Formerly of Etowah County
Roger Earl Hibbs, formerly of Etowah County, died last week.
He is survived by his sons, Josh (Crystal) Hibbs, of Pell City, and Jake Hibbs, of Springville; five grandchildren; brothers, Lee Hibbs, of Chelsea, and Whitt (Mitzi) Hibbs, of Boaz; sister-in-law, Lucretia (Jay) Price, of Sardis; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral service was Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Whitesboro Baptist Church. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark, Rev. Gary Ashley and Rev. Whitt Hibbs officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
John Paul Beck
Madison
John Paul Beck, 57, of Madison, died March 4, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital. S
A memorial service will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include sons, JP Beck Jr. and Josh Beck; father, Charles Maynon Beck; and brothers, Jeff Beck and Chuck Beck.
Kathy Hughes
Gadsden
Kathy Hughes, 83, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her children, James Hughes (Glinda), Eric Hughes (Kasey) and Sonya Wright (William); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Dixon; and brother-in-law, Tony Johnson.
There are no services planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Ray Douglas Butler
Albertville
Ray Douglas Butler, 80, of Albertville, died March 3, 2023, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services were Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Albertville, with Bro. David McMillen officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Butler; daughter, Cheri Nelms (Chad); son, Craig Butler (Tina); sister, Frances Ferguson; brothers, Bennie Butler (Elaine) LaVell Butler and Tim Butler (Terri); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Robert L. Lackey
Boaz
Robert L. Lackey, 77, of Boaz, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lackey; daughters, Stephanie Rakestraw and Tracy Warren (Craig); two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Jerry Lackey (Kaye); and sisters, Rosemary Hudson (Buddy) and Janice Lackey.
Sheila Rushing
Albertville
Sheila Rushing, 68, of Albertville, died March 3, 2023.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Roberts (Ryan); son, Scott Rushing; mother, Dorothy Caldwell; sisters, Rhonda Beasley (Grant) and Rita Brown; brothers, Wayne Caldwell (Brenda) and Daryl Caldwell; and five grandchildren.
Freddie Eugene Hayes
Guntersville
Freddie Eugene Hayes, 60, of Guntersville, died Sunday, March 5, 2023.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
