The top boys’ basketball players in Marshall County were honored Thursday morning by the county’s eight coaches with the selection of the All-Marshall County team.
Guntersville, who reached the Elite 8 in Class 5A, led the way in the individual awards, seeing Brandon Fussell named the county’s co-MVP along with Raygan Edmondson of Douglas, while Cooper Davidson was named the county’s Offensive MVP, and Wildcat head coach Brett Self was named Coach of the Year by his peers.
Albertville’s Conner Lowery was tabbed as the County’s Defensive MVP, after getting tasked with guarding the top scorer each night in a loaded 7A area that featured three Top-10 ranked teams.
Awards were voted on by the six area coaches who were able to attending the selection meeting in-person, with two other coaches submitting ballots prior to Thursday.
Fussell was the top boy’s scorer in the county this season, averaging 19 points per game, six rebounds, over three assists per game, and a team-best 62 steals.
“Brandon is very deserving of the award,” Self said of his junior guard. “He and Raygan I think are the two best players in the county, hands down. They’re both really, really good players on both sides of the ball. Brandon is a 1,000-point scorer for us as a junior, averaged almost 20 points per game, usually guarded the best player on the other side, so he did it on both sides.”
Edmondson posted nearly identical numbers in being named co-MVP, finishing out one of the most decorated careers in Douglas history with a senior season of 17.5 points per game, seven rebounds per game, three assists each night, and 51 steals. Edmondson’s effort helped the Eagles to a 25-6 record and the area regular season championship.
“Raygan was an overall, offensive, defensive, every aspect of the game, he did it well,” Douglas coach Skylar Baugh said. “Valuable is the right word to call it, he was definitely one of the most valuable players, not only on our team, but all over the county and he definitely deserved it. So was Brandon, those two guys, and watching them play head-to-head was fun to watch, and those two guys are definitely deserving of that award.”
Davidson, as Self put it, was the guy to turn to for the Wildcats when they needed a basket in crunch time. Davidson hit the 1,000-point mark this season and averaged over 15 points per game on the year.
“Another 1,000-point scorer, when we needed a basket, we were going to run it for Cooper or Brandon,” Self said. “Cooper is able to get past his defender, work off screens to hit a three or get to the rim, we iso’d him a lot in the corner. Just a really good scorer at all three levels, and really proud of him for getting Offensive MVP.”
Lowery was just a sophomore for Albertville this past season, but he tenacity and effort stood out on the defensive end early on, leading head coach Dylan Bunnell to assigning him the other team’s top guard every night. Lowery’s effort helped the Aggies to a fourth-straight Marshall County Tournament title back in January.
“It’s a guy that every night going in, you knew he could guard the other team’s best player,” Bunnell said. “He plays incredibly hard and with great effort. What makes him such a great defender is he’s just a competitor. He wants to win in everything he does. He takes pride in guarding the other team’s best players, so I think it’s well-deserved by him.”
Self, who just wrapped up his third season at the helm of the Wildcats, led the team to a mark of 23-8, including a run of 15-2 after the new year that saw the team reach the Elite 8, along with wrapping up their third-straight year of undefeated area play, both in the regular season and tournament.
“It’s an honor, I really don’t take it lightly,” Self said of the Coach of the Year nod. “It’s an honor to have coaches like Johnny Pelham, who is a legend in my eyes, you have guys like him, guys like Skylar Baugh who took Douglas to over 20 wins, Seth Kelly does a great job at Brindlee Mountain. I’m honored and thankful for this honor, and appreciate it more than they know, but we have a great group of coaches in Marshall County. It’s a privilege, we work really hard at Guntersville, and we have a great staff and good players, and that’s what gets you this award. Thankful to coach in Marshall County.”
In addition to the individual honors, a pair of local standouts were named to the All-County First Team, led by RJ Hampton of Boaz. Hampton was the top scorer for the Pirates this year, netting over 16 points per game during his senior season, leading Boaz to the Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State for the first time in more than a decade. Givenchy Dorival of Albertville concluded his four-plus year career for the Aggies with a First Team nod after leading the team in scoring during the season.
Other honorees on the First Team were Caleb Scott of Brindlee Mountain, Ed Johnson of Arab, and Noah Edwards of DAR.
Asbury were led by Stanisa Donovic who was selected to the Second Team after leading the Rams in scoring, including a second-place finish in the area behind only state champion Plainview.
Boys Basketball All-Marshall County Team
County MVPs - Brandon Fussell, Guntersville; Raygan Edmondson, Douglas
Offensive MVP - Cooper Davidson, Guntersville
Defensive MVP - Conner Lowery, Albertville
Coach of the Year - Brett Self, Guntersville
First Team
RJ Hampton, Boaz
Caleb Scott, Brindlee Mountain
Ed Johnson, Arab
Givenchy Dorival, Albertville
Noah Edmonds, DAR
Second Team
Stanisa Donovic, Asbury
Yael Lucas, Douglas
Gael Vasquez, Boaz
Elijah Moss, Albertville
Curt Blanchard, Guntersville
Third Team
Will Cavender, Arab
AJ McCamey, DAR
Andrew Byars, Brindlee Mountain
Chadan Hamilton, Boaz
Eli Teal, Douglas
Honorable Mention
Wes Johnson, Arab
Lathan Miles, DAR
Zack Adams, Asbury
Isaac Henderson, Albertville
Carson Jones, Boaz
Ryan Buchanan, DAR
Jaylen Spain, Douglas
Ian Garner, Brindlee Mountain
Tucker Leach, Guntersville
