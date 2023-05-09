BOAZ — After a series sweep of Bevill State to end the regular season, Snead State Community College’s baseball team has secured a spot in the ACCC Championship Tournament in Oxford.
The Parsons (30-23, 17-15) have won 12 out of their last 14 games. They’re set to take on Lurleen B. Wallace in a single-elimination, play-in game at Choccolocco Park on Wednesday, May 10, at 4 p.m. During the regular season, the Parsons won two out of three against LBW.
“I’m really proud of our guys in how they’ve progressed over this season,” said Parsons head coach Casey Underwood. “After a shaky start to the season, I’m pleased with how they’ve been able to put it all together here at the end with the tournament on deck.
“But, Wednesday a new season begins for us. While we’re thrilled about the growth we’ve seen over the course of the season, we need to kind of put that behind us now and reset our focus on one game, one play at a time if we hope to have success in this tournament.”
Last year, Snead State won the ACCC Championship Tournament. Entering the postseason, they were among the top seeds and one of the favorites to win it all.
This postseason is a different story. The Parsons enter this tournament as the North’s No. 4 Seed, flying under the radar to defend the title.
“Our goal was to get back here, and now that we are, anything could happen,” Underwood said. “But one thing that’s certain is that our guys are going to play hard, leave it all out on the field, and have a lot of fun while we’re doing it.”
Snead State can enter the tournament with a bit of confidence knowing they have arguably one of the best players in the country in sophomore right fielder Carter Frederick. Frederick leads the ACCC and all of NJCAA Division I baseball with the highest batting average (.493). He’s tied for first in most home runs (13) with teammate Trey Higgins.
As a team, the Parsons posted a .321 batting average and 59 home runs over the regular season. They’ve driven in a total of 398 runs over 53 games.
The tournament is set to begin May 10 and will continue through May 15. Tournament seeds are as follows:
North
1. Wallace State
2. Lawson State
3. Shelton State
4. Snead State
5. Southern Union
South
1. Wallace-Dothan
2. Bishop State
3. Coastal Alabama-North
4. Chattahoochee Valley
5. LB Wallace
Games are as follows (game times are subject to change without notice):
Wednesday, May 10 - Single elimination
Play-in one – 1 p.m. - N5 Southern Union vs. S4 Chattahoochee Valley
Play-in two – 4 p.m. - S5 LB Wallace vs. N4 Snead State
Thursday, May 11
Game 1: 10 a.m. - N3 Shelton State vs. S2 Bishop State
Game 2: 1 p.m. - Winner N5/S4 vs. Wallace State
Game 3: 4 p.m. - S3 Coastal Alabama-North vs. N2 Lawson State
Game 4: 7 p.m. - Winner S5/N4 vs. Wallace-Dothan
Friday, May 12
Game 5: 10 a.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 6: 1 p.m. - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
Game 7: 4 p.m. - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 8: 7 p.m. - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Saturday, May 13
Game 9: 10 a.m. - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7
Game 10: 1 p.m. - Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8
Game 11: 4 p.m. - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8
Game 12: 7 p.m. - Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Sunday, May 14
Game 13 12:00 pm - Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11
Game 14 3:30 pm - Championship Game
Monday, May 15
Game 15: 10 a.m. – If game, if loser of Game 14 is first loss
For a free Tournament program, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iMDTAjLpH9MXSWwaXOesVKPraLt141zG/view?usp=sharing
General Admission - $10 per day
Children under 6, scouts/four-year coaches with ID, ACCC member with ID are free
Daily parking is $5 (City of Oxford policy)
Beat the line and purchase tickets online at https://gofan.co/app/school/AL86338.
All games will be webstreamed on the ACCC Sports Network at: https://www.jockjive.com/acccsports.html
Please follow https://twitter.com/acccathletics and www.acccathletics.com for game scores and updates.
Please visit for Choccolocco Park information and policies. https://choccoloccopark.com/
