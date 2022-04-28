This is an opinion piece.
My daddy loved to go fishing. We never had our own pond or creek to fish in when I was growing up, but our family knew plenty of people who had one to share. At least once or twice a month, I remember Daddy loading up his pole and tackle box and coming home a few hours later with a bucket full of crappie and bream.
He cleaned them and cut off their heads and then his job was done…Momma took over from there. She could fry a piece of fish so good your eyes rolled up in your head but she never would cook them in the house because of the lingering smell they left behind. So, she had an electric single burner that she plugged up on the back porch.
She poured a deep stock pot about half full of Crisco oil, put it on the burner and cranked the temperature up to high. While it heated up, she prepared a mixture of flour and cornmeal and rolled the pieces of fish, still with the tails on them, over and over in it…adding sprinkles of salt and pepper.
One by one, she slowly placed them into the boiling hot grease. While they turned a golden brown, she mixed up the batter for the hushpuppies. I still don’t really know what all she added together, but the best I can recall, she used cornmeal, flour, finely chopped onion, eggs, milk, and a dash of sugar. I consider myself a pretty good cook, but to this day I still can’t make hushpuppies like Momma could.
After the fish was done and the grease was still hot, she used two spoons and like a skilled artist, she scooped up bits of that hushpuppy batter and rolled it around from spoon to spoon a few times before dropping the mixture into the pot. Within minutes, those little balls of deliciousness turned a beautiful brown and floated to the top…they tasted like heaven. A platter of fish and hushpuppies with a bowl of Momma’s coleslaw was one of the best suppers we had when I was a kid.
Every once in a while… on a hot summer Saturday night after Daddy brought home more fish than we could eat…Momma would get on the phone and invite aunts and uncles over for a “fish fry.” Those were the best times ever! My cousins and I played in the backyard...catching lightning bugs and bragging about how many pieces of fish we were going to eat. Daddy and my uncles sat on the front porch…smoking long, thin cigarettes, talking about how the fish were biting that day and blowing smoke rings in the dark.
Momma kept my aunts busy in the kitchen and on the back porch. They chopped cabbage for coleslaw, stirred hushpuppy batter and took turns standing over that big pot of boiling grease. Big platters of fish soon filled the long table in the dining room and everyone lined up with paper plates to get it while it was hot. There is no telling how many plates of fish and hushpuppies Momma fried those Saturday nights but I never remember a single crumb being left.
This past Sunday, we visited some family in Southside. They had recently been deep sea fishing in Louisiana and came back with several containers of Red Snapper, so they invited us for a good old-fashioned fish fry. Like my mother, they didn’t want to cook it in the house so they had a big pot hooked up to a propane tank on the back porch.
While my brother-in-law dropped pieces of fish into boiling grease, my grandchildren played in the yard and dipped their toes in the Coosa River. The afternoon brought back so many good memories from my childhood…all that was missing was the tails on the fish and a big plate of Momma’s hushpuppies.
