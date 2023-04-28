An Altoona man faces arson charges, Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said, in connection with fires in the Egypt community in January and February of this year.
Robert Lee Adams, 39, is charged with three counts of second-degree arson.
Horton said there were three separate incidents involving different structures over the two-month period. In all cases, the Etowah County Arson Task Force and the State Fire Marshall responded, along with the sheriff’s office.
Adams has been released on $15,000 bond from the Etowah County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.