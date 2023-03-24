By CAROLYN DAVIS
If you haven’t been in to see us lately, you are missing out on some good or learning experiences. Who doesn’t want to have a great day with their peers? Whether it is a class – oil painting, acrylic painting, flower arranging, computer, exercise or working with your sweet dog to get involved with a therapy day activity – just to name a few of the things we have going on now; or things we have coming up in the future - knitting, crochet, quilting, gardening practices and tips, or various craft projects, we want you to get involved. Involvement is the key to staying young. That’s what we want our friends to accomplish – staying you and active will make everyday a much better experience.
Don’t forget we are still doing income tax preparation at the Guntersville Rec Center. There is no charge for this service. United Way of Marshall County helps with the expense of this service.
We are constantly looking for volunteers to help out in all areas of our county. Want to man the informationdesk at the Courthouse in Guntersville, work at the hospitals doing various jobs for them. Do you love animals? We are looking for someone to answer the phone at the County’s new animal shelter about three hours, one day a week. Give back in Albertville at their museum one afternoon a month helping catalog history or giving information as to the various exhibits there. There is something for any of you to do, just reach out.
We are about to start having some beautiful weather. Get out of that house and get involved with us here at Marshall County RSVP. If you have a special interest, let us know and we’ll try to work up something on it. We are anticipating scheduling some day trips starting in the month of May. I will be sharing some more about that in the next few weeks.
Don’t hesitate. Get started now.
We are movin’ and groovin’ here. Come join us at 19272 Hwy 431, Guntersville (right over the river bridge) or call us at 256 571-7734 to find out more information about our activities.
Carolyn Davis is director of Marshall County RSVP.
