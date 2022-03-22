Ronald “Ronnie” Walker Stapler grew up in Huntsville, graduated from Butler High School in 1965 and later returned to become one of the top boys’ basketball coaches in AHSAA history.
Stapler is one of 12 coaches and administrators who were inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.
Stapler learned to love all sports, especially basketball, as a youngster. And while he has treasured coaching the sport he loves most for the last 52 years, he loves coaching the kids even more.
As a player, Stapler was a starting guard on a Butler team that went 28-1. He received an associate degree from Walker Junior College where he played for two years. After a year at Centenary College he attended the University of North Alabama where he received a bachelor’s degree. He also earned master’s degree from the University of Montevallo.
He began his teaching and coaching career at Huntsville’s Grissom High School in 1970, a tenure that would last for more than three decades until 2003.
His teams won state championships in 1988 and 1999. The 1997 squad was runner-up and the 1990 team reached the semifinals of the state tournament. Stapler coached the Tigers to more than 500 wins – including eight 20-plus win seasons and one 30-plus wins season and only four seasons under .500 in 28 years.
In 2003 he moved to Guntersville High School where he served through 2008. The 2008 team reached the semifinals of the state tournament. In five years at Guntersville, he had four winning seasons and three teams that won 25 or more games.
He returned to his hometown and coached girls’ varsity basketball at Randolph School for five years.
He is currently coaching boys’ varsity basketball at Westminster Christian Academy, where the Wildcats notched his 800th career win last year. His 2015 and 2019 teams were state runners-up and his 2016 team won the Class 4A state championship. His 2022 squad reached the Northeast Regional losing in the semifinals to eventual state champion Jacksonville and finished 27-6. His current boys’ head-coaching record is 838-480.
More than 100 of his former players have signed college basketball scholarships, including five of his former players being selected Mr. Basketball for the state of Alabama by the Alabama Sportswriters Association. Stapler was named Alabama state Coach of the Year three times, Huntsville Coach of the Year seven times, and Marshall County Coach of the Year three times. He also received Tennessee Valley and Metro Coach-of-the-Year awards.
Coach Stapler, who was inducted into the Huntsville-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame in 1997, has also coached golf, wrestling, football, softball and basketball during his long career. He Grissom boys’ team won a state golf championship in 1983.
Former Vestavia Hills basketball coach and Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame coach George Hatchett learned first-hand just how difficult it was to beat a Ronnie Stapler-coached basketball team.
“When I became head basketball coach at Vestavia Hills in 1981, I made a decision to compete at a high level,” said Hatchett. “Vestavia would need to compete with basketball teams in the Huntsville and Decatur areas because of the high level of coaching those areas. We soon began playing the Grissom Tigers, coached by Ronnie Stapler. This began a 40-year rivalry and friendship. I soon found out that Coach Stapler’s players were well prepared fundamentally and were allowed to play to their individual skill set. They were tough, hard-nosed young men who were expected to play fair; high standards for everyone including his own son, Scott.
“Coach Stapler, over the last 40 years, has proven to be at the very top of his profession. He has a great desire to continue to learn more and more about the game of basketball and pass that knowledge on to this players. Coach Stapler is one of, if not the best, teachers of the game that state of Alabama has ever had at the high school level.”
Stephen Hooks, headmaster at Westminster Christian Academy, says it is Stapler’s relationship with the students that truly makes a difference.
“Ronnie Stapler loves the kids,” said Hooks. “Basketball and other sports he’s coached, are avenues for him to invest in the lives of young people. He’s coached boys’ and girls’ teams with the same result – young people who were successful on the court or field, even more so, were prepared for the rest of their lives. “
Hooks said Stapler’s impact has been positive on and off the court.
“I have personally witnessed him taking kids to doctor’s appointments, visiting them in the hospital, picking them up or dropping them of at their college destination when they didn’t have vehicles of their own, and being part of their lives long after they graduated,” he said. “You can see the depth and genuineness of his heart through the community he and his entire family build through their tireless effort and sacrifices for the kids.”
Hooks, a successful coach himself before moving into administration, also admires Stapler’s pure coaching skills.
“From a coaching standpoint, I’ve never witnessed anyone more adept at developing players from the beginning of the season through the final game,” Hooks said. “His teams are marked by character, hard work, discipline, great defense, and a love for each other. Ronnie has a tireless work ethic, which I suspect flows from the fact that coaching to him is far more than a job. It is a calling.
“When we were able to hire Coach Stapler, a local sportswriter remarked to me that ‘we better get ready to work hard and to win.’ He couldn’t have been more correct. What we should also have anticipated was for our kids to be loved and challenged to be better people.
“He’s lived an exemplary life of commitment and devotion to his wife, family, and thousands of students. It has been a pleasure to see the impact he’s had on so many.”
In a 2019 interview Coach Stapler was asked why he often quietly helps, not only former players, but other students who have never been on one of his teams. His response was: “I think, probably, if you are a coach, you are a shallow person if you just coach. I want them to understand I’m there to help them any way I can. It’s forever. It’s not just the four years you coach them.”
