So far, Marshall County has spent $3,406,656.30 on renovations to the County Jail. While much of the budget has gone toward upgrading cellblocks and security, Sheriff Phil Sims and Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the project also includes many new benefits for employees and staff.
The jail lobby will be a bit smaller, but the receptionist’s area will be bigger, more organized and also safer for anyone working in the area.
“That dry wall is Kevlar reinforced,” Sheriff Sims said. “It’s bulletproof. There will be bulletproof glass in the reception area too, with a slot where the receptionist can pass things back and forth to people.”
He said the bulletproof wall and window might not withstand multiple shots, but it gives the receptionist time to retreat deeper into the building.
“It’s a shame you need something like that,” Sheriff Sims said.
New LED lighting throughout will brighten the entire suite of offices.
Another new feature will be a lab for the investigators. They had a lab previously, but it was in a very small space. It will have special ventilation and the tools and chemicals needed to lift prints, along with other things.
The new dispatch area is right behind the reception area. It will be larger than the old dispatch area.
“It will have the P25 dispatch consoles for our new P25 radio system,” Sheriff Sims said. “It will look just like a 911 dispatching console.”
Next to the dispatching center will be a deputies’ room. There have been deputies’ rooms in the past, but they were tiny. This one will be large, with computer work stations around the room for deputies to use in filling out their reports.
There will be an interview room off the deputies’ room where a deputy can take a citizen who wants to fill out a report in private. The shift lieutenants and sergeants will have offices off the deputies room. So will patrol commander Major Jason Windsor.
There’s a new secure lawyer-inmate interview room. They parties will speak by phone, with a slot in case they need to pass paperwork back and forth.
The women’s section of the jail is complete, but it is currently being used for booking while the booking area downstairs undergoes a major renovation that will also make it more ergonomic. The women’s cells are currently being used to house the jail’s trusties and the female prisoners are temporarily being housed in the Albertville City Jail.
There will also be a corrections officers’ room – something they’ve not had in the past – in the downstairs area of the jail complete with showers and a changing room.
Sheriff Sims said the remodel is 30 to 35 percent complete. He’s excited about the jail and the new office suite being finished. That should be around the 1st of the year.
There’s also some rare good news on the jail. Usually, the news is bad and involves a change order and more money.
“They finished the renovations in the first cell block and we’ve noticed it’s going much faster and quicker in the second cell block,” the sheriff said. “They experience they got in the first block made the difference.”
Also, those stainless steel toilets that were going to cost $7,920 each ended up costing $6,200 apiece.
“The contractor got a better price on them and they passed it along to us,” Sheriff Sims said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.