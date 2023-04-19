Lions to host Hayden in first round

Luke Weems, a Gadsden State signee, and his third-ranked Sardis teammates clash with Hayden in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The series winner meets the John Carroll-Ardmore series winner in the second round.

CLASS 5A

» Area 11 runner-up Hayden at Area 13 winner Sardis

Friday, April 21, 5 and 7 p.m. (Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m., if needed)

» Area 13 runner-up Boaz at Area 11 winner Springville

Friday, April 21, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m., if needed)

CLASS 3A

Area 13 runner-up Geraldine at Area 11 winner Westbrook Christian

Friday, April 21, 5 and 7 p.m. (Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m., if needed)

CLASS 2A

» Area 10 runner-up Southeastern at Area 15 winner Fyffe

Friday, April 21, 2 and 4:30 p.m. (Saturday, April 22, noon, if needed)

» Area 12 runner-up West End at Area 14 winner Lindsay Lane Christian

Thursday, April 20, 4 and 6:30 p.m. (Friday, April 21, 4 p.m., if needed)

» The Class 7A first round begins April 27-28.

