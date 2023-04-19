CLASS 5A
» Area 11 runner-up Hayden at Area 13 winner Sardis
Friday, April 21, 5 and 7 p.m. (Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m., if needed)
» Area 13 runner-up Boaz at Area 11 winner Springville
Friday, April 21, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m., if needed)
CLASS 3A
Area 13 runner-up Geraldine at Area 11 winner Westbrook Christian
Friday, April 21, 5 and 7 p.m. (Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m., if needed)
CLASS 2A
» Area 10 runner-up Southeastern at Area 15 winner Fyffe
Friday, April 21, 2 and 4:30 p.m. (Saturday, April 22, noon, if needed)
» Area 12 runner-up West End at Area 14 winner Lindsay Lane Christian
Thursday, April 20, 4 and 6:30 p.m. (Friday, April 21, 4 p.m., if needed)
» The Class 7A first round begins April 27-28.
