The accolades and honors continued to roll in for Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff this week, with the AHSAA announcing Tuesday that she had been selected to the North All-Star roster for this summer’s AHSAA All-Star Week Game.
Vandergriff, who was named the 5A Player of the Year, First-Team All-State, and the Marshall County MVP, was the lone selection from the Sand Mountain area on either the boys or girls teams.
“The season ended last year, and they were doing the North-South for 2021, and we thought she had a shot then,” head coach Kenny Hill said. “But with her hard work, and being our best player, leading us through the playoffs and State, she earned it. We went from thinking she could be on the team, to she’s hands-down a unanimous choice for the North-South All-Star.
“I can’t tell you what it means for the program, for the community of Guntersville, and what it means for her and generations coming up. They see, I can come to Guntersville and I can be the 5A Players of the Year, and make the North-South game, those things we see that so many other players have done at other schools. It’s big for our entire community of basketball.”
Vandergriff was the Wildcats’ leading scoring this past season, averaging nearly 22 points per game on the way to helping the team to the state title, where she was named Finals MVP.
The North girls won last year 66-61 and hold a 21-3 edge in the North-South Girls’ All-Star game, which was played for the first time in 1997.
The game will be played during the AHSAA Summer Conference Week, set for July 18-22 in Montgomery.
