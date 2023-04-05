Years ago, when something horrible had happened, I remember reading comments attributed to Mr. (Fred) Rogers who hosted a children's TV show decades ago. He had been asked how people should talk to young children about devastating events.
He recommended telling children to look to the helpers, to focus on the people who were working make things make things better.
Recent days have been hard for the helpers. Here in Alabama, two members of a LifeSaver helicopter crew were killed in a crash in Shelby County as they responded to help a hiker in distress, and a third was seriously injured.
In Huntsville, two police officers were shot, one fatally, responding to a call.
Fortunately, it has not happened near here, but there are routine headlines about vehicles striking first responders at the scene of crashes, or traffic stops. You’ve probably seen dashcam or body camera recordings that show the near misses. All too often, the incidents are not a miss, and a helper is hurt or killed.
There may be little the average person can do to make it safer for the people who try to keep us safe, or to assist when we’re not.
The cause of the helicopter crash has not been disclosed.
Whatever circumstances resulted in the officers’ shooting in Huntsville, it seems only changing the heart and mind of the person who held the gun would have prevented the incident.
Such risks for law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical service personnel are hard to foresee, making them hard to prevent, especially when the intentional actions of others endanger or injure them.
We can pray for their safety, but may not be able to do much else.
Some unintentional dangers to these helpers can be lessened.
When first responders are at the scene of a crash, a traffic stop or other roadway incidents, they are often left vulnerable to passing vehicles, and rely on the vigilance of drivers to pass safely by the scene they are working.
Most of the time, there are lights and obvious indications that police, firefighters or EMTs are at such scenes. People should expect that these responders are there, and that they are focused on their duties.
Every driver’s focus, in such situations, should be watching for those first responders - or others involved in an incident -- to avoid hitting them.
Slowing down when you see emergency lights, and watching closely for first responders is not to much to ask of us, considering all we ask of these helpers.
Donna Thornton is managing editor of The Sand Mountain Reporter.
