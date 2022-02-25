No matter who you voted for in the last few elections, both sides of the political aisle have questioned the integrity of the voting process even in Alabama, where residents tend to vote overwhelmingly one way.
To help increase voter confidence, the Alabama Secretary of State, through the Alabama Voter Confidence Act, will be launching a post-election audit pilot program for the 2022 General Elections, and Marshall County has thrown its hat in the ring to potentially take part.
During a regular Marshall County Commission meeting Wednesday, Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy addressed the commission asking them to approve a resolution that would allow the county to volunteer to be one of the three counties in the state chosen to participate in the audit.
“The purpose is to audit one statewide race, one county office race in one polling location that the Secretary of State would determine … to determine the accuracy of the originally reported outcome of the election,” LeCroy said. “I truly believe in the Marshall County election process. I think we do a wonderful job with our elections… I think this is a wonderful opportunity to participate in a program that instills better confidence.”
If chosen, LeCroy said the Secretary of State’s office would, at no cost to the county, send in poll workers to do a recount and verify the vote. The commission voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
In other business, the commission:
• Martin & Cobey Construction on Old Jail Renovation. Project manager Kelly Howard said the overall project is roughly 25% done and he projected a complete date of February 2023.
• Announced a white goods pickup and dumpsters for Districts 1,3 and 4 on Feb. 28. (District 1 Pays, Districts 3 & 4 Free)
• Approved a construction agreement that includes a $250,000 grant for state public road and bridge funding project between the State of Alabama and the Marshall County Commission for reconstruction of Union Grove Road.
• Approved a funding agreement to install guardrails and end anchors on Horton Road and Old Oneonta Road. (Federal Aid project No. HRRR-4822)
• Approved an agreement between the Probate Office and Avenu Insight and Analytics for document processing services at $15 per map page.
• Approved a two-week application period for 911 Board; board appointment expires April 1; three-year term.
• Approved a resolution opposing Alabama Senate Bill 157 and House Bill 368, which proposes to increase the allowable gross weight for logging trucks which would cause significant damage to county roads and bridges, according to the commission.
• Approved a Hold Harmless Agreement for Mobile Elevating Work Platform, which releases the county from any liability when a third party uses its equipment.
• Approved line-item budget revisions for Mapping/ Appraisal Budget for the Revenue Department; no net increase or decrease.
• Discussed improvements to animal shelter. County Engineer Bob Pirando said he’s met with an architect to draw up plans for the renovations.
• Discuss approval to build a coroner’s facility
• Approved replacing industrial oven/ stove at EMA for $3,499 from the equipment replacement fund.
• Discuss approval of the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
