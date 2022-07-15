Thelma Smith
Albertville
Thelma Smith, 82, of Albertville, died July 11, 2022, at TLC Nursing Center.
Services were Friday, July 15, 2022, at Welcome Bethel Church in the Sims community. Bros. Jeff Strong and Christopher Word officiated. Burial was in Pleasant Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Guntersville. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Eskel Smith; daughter, Linda Weaver (Derrick); sons, Jeff Strong (Tammy) and Joseph Smith (Brittany); sisters, Margaret Hulgan and Margie Sims; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Nell Campbell
Albertville
Nell Campbell, 82, of Albertville, died July 12, 2022, at her home.
Services were Friday, July 15, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Solitude Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Terri Andrews; sons, Mark Benefield (Connie Hawks) and Danny Benefield (Benita); sisters, Betty Cole and Catherine Chaney; brother, James Chastain; six grandchildren; and several great-granchildren.
Malanna Deann Jones
Albertville
Malanna Deann Jones, 50, of Albertville, died July 8, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services were Thursday, July 14, 2022, at White Oak Cemetery in Albertville. Bro. Mark Hastings officiated. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Anna Gray (TJ0; son, Jordan Jones (Lauren); mother, Gayla Matthews; brother, Larry Matthews (Mandy); and a grandchild.
Linda Duncan
Boaz
Linda Duncan, 74, of Boaz, died July 12, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services were July 14, 2022, at Asbury Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Ogle officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Merry Cisco (Wayne) and Sony Pruitt (Brad); son, Bobby Duncan (Anissa); sisters, Brenda Renfroe and Susan Renfroe; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Kenneth “Cool Breeze” Chapman
Attalla
Kenneth “Cool Breeze” Chapman, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Chapman (Shelly); two grandchildren; chosen family; Dennis Huff, Sherry Lemons, Bryan Fitts (Jennifer), Jacob Fitts (Morgan), Brad Fitts, Hannah Fitts, and Ethan Autwell; a host of step-children and step-grandchildren; brothers, Mark Chapman (Sharon) and James Chapman (Shirley); sisters, Rose Hahn, Marcia Sims (Stephen) and Gayle Tertocha; and a host of nieces and nephews and numerous relatives and lifelong friends.
Kenneth’s funeral service was Friday, July 15, 2022, at The Church of Love, 416 Randolph St. S.E. in Attalla. Rev. Jared Chapman officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
The family has requested any memorial donations be made to Etowah Memorial Chapel or in care of Christopher Chapman.
Mary Henry
Boaz
Mrs. Mary Henry, 95, of Boaz, Alabama, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Graveside service were Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Terry Sisco officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Henry is survived by her special friend, Susan Duvall; and a host of family & friends.
Family request flowers or donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Mary Carter
Albertville
Mrs. Mary Carter, 88, of Albertville, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Graveside service were Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Horton with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Carter is survived by her husband, Marshall B. Carter, of Albertville; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Max Brush, of Tennessee, Susan Morris Sharpton, of Boaz, and Penelope Bynum, of Florida; son and daughter-in-law, John “Billy” and Lisa Morris, Jr., of Boaz; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lela Penn, of Ashville.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
