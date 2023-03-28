MONTGOMERY —Attorney General Steve Marshall joined Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray in condemning the “disastrous” immigration policies of the Biden administration, which have not only caused an unprecedented crisis at our border but have also caused real-world consequences here in the State of Alabama as well.
On March 9, 2023, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office rearrested Dioniso Ramos who had previously been arrested in November 2022 for first-degree sodomy of a 13-year-old boy in Marshall County. Shortly after his initial arrest, Ramos, an illegal alien, was released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to face deportation.
However, shortly after, a concerned citizen informed Sheriff Sims that Ramos had been spotted with children at a local department store in Marshall County. The Sheriff’s Office investigated, and the investigation led to Ramos being rearrested on March 9.
After Ramos’ arrest, District Attorney Jennifer Bray successfully filed a motion to have Ramos’ bond revoked until trial. He is currently being held in jail without bond.
“Every state, including Alabama, has become a border state due to the disastrous and misguided immigration policies of the Biden administration,” said Marshall. “The open-borders agenda has created a crime wave in our streets and impacted our communities.”
Despite pleas from states across the country to stop the massive influx of illegal border crossings, the Biden administration has refused to implement policies to keep Americans safe, according to the attorney general.
“The total loss of operational control of our border is having profoundly negative impacts throughout the nation, including in Alabama,” a press release from Marshall’s office asserted.
Attorney General Marshall concluded, “Stories like the Ramos case, in Marshall County, are occurring throughout our state.
‘The border crisis is wreaking havoc on the criminal-justice system in every state. I will never stop fighting to keep our citizens safe by fighting the Biden administration’s unlawful and unconscionable immigration policies.”
“Unfortunately, cases like this are becoming more and more common in Alabama,” said Sims. “We did not hesitate to act and now this individual is back in custody to stand trial for his charges. With the border not secure, local communities like Marshall County will continue to suffer from Biden’s failed immigration policies.
“As Sheriff, I will do everything in my power to safeguard the citizens of Marshall County in cases like this.”
“It’s unfortunate that we see time and time again that the federal government deporting someone from our state that has committed a heinous crime means nothing,” said District Attorney Jennifer Bray.
“Because of our nation’s unsecured border, these criminals know if they are deported, they can illegally reenter the country,” Bray said. “My office will continue to work closely with our local law enforcement to ensure the safety of Marshall County’s citizens when issues like this arise.”
