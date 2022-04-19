Students at Robert D. Sloman Primary School in Douglas are working through the grief of losing a classmate in an ATV accident earlier this month.
Julie Cordell, Sloman Primary School principal, said teachers, staff members, counselors and social workers are combining efforts to help students deal with the death of Hanna Grace Hogeland.
The youngster was a passenger on a Polaris all-terrain vehicle which left the roadway and overturned on April 5 at about 7:30 p.m.
Patricia D. Johnson, 28, of Boaz, was the driver of the ATV. She was injured and transported by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Hogeland was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Brock Road, near Miller Road, five miles west of Boaz, in Marshall County.
“Sloman Primary School experienced a great loss,” Cordell said. “Hanna was a bright, loved student on our campus and faculty, staff, and her peers will miss her greatly.
“The school has had extra counseling and social worker support available to students and faculty as we maneuver through this difficult time.”
For many children, Hanna’s death was the first they had encountered. Counselors from across the Marshall County School System were dispatched to the school in the days immediately following the accident.
Since then, teachers and administrators have closely watched students and have tried to assist those who may still be grieving.
“Her classmates held a private remembrance ceremony in Hanna’s honor,” Cordell said. “Students also drew pictures illustrating special memories that held a place in their hearts from time spent with Hanna. Our school has reached out to her family to support them as well and always want them to still feel a part of Hanna’s school community.”
Among the pictures are one that stuck out to Cordell. In it, a fellow student drew a tooth, complete with a skirt and a pair of golden wings.
Cordell said Hanna was chewing on a sequin on her outfit one day and the sequin got stuck in her teeth, necessitating a trip to the dentist.
“All the pictures have a story of one kind or another associated with it,” she said.
Classmate Ivan constructed a pink flower with a yellow center and variegated stem from pompoms. In his card, he wrote, “You will always be my best friend.”
Other children drew angels, a young girl in a meadow releasing blue balloons and cards covered in multi-colored hearts.
“The students are doing as well as can be in a situation like this,” Cordell said.
