One of the top unsigned athletes in the area made his college choice Thursday after a long year that had him contemplating the possibility of playing football in college, or continuing his first love of basketball.
In the end, basketball won out as Douglas’ Raygan Edmondson inked with Faulkner University in Montgomery to play basketball, bringing an end to his recruitment process.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Edmondson said of going from one Eagles team to the next. “I’ve always wanted to play college basketball, and the dream is to make it to a professional league, and I feel like Faulkner will be the best place for me to go down there and show them what I’ve got.”
Edmondson said that while he had football offers, it was always basketball that had his heart when it came time to make a decision of what to play at the next level, along with the connection he felt to the team at Faulkner.
“Basketball has always been my first love,” Edmondson added. “To be honest, I only went out for football because it was my last year and my friends were doing it, but I didn’t think I would enjoy it as much as I would, but I just stuck to my first love. They have a special team, they treat each other like brothers, like they’re family. I’ve never felt that chemistry besides at Douglas, so why not continue that.”
Edmondson was one of the most decorated athletes at Douglas, turning in an All-State season at wide receiver in football, his only year playing the sport, before returning to the basketball court where was also named All-State, in addition to being named the co-MVP of Marshall County this past season.
For head coach Skylar Baugh, it was not about if Raygan was going to play at the next level, but where, and a late push from Faulkner sealed the deal for him.
“We knew that he was going to go somewhere, it and was just trying to find the right fit for him here the past couple months,” Baugh added. “Faulkner came on the scene, and that was probably his biggest offer and the right fit. He made a few trips down there and they were really after him. I’m over the moon proud of him, he’s worked so hard and deserves everything from what he’s done. It’s good for our program and for our future and young ones, to know that you can play at Douglas and make it somewhere. Not only is it big for Raygan but it’s big for the school.”
Baugh added that Edmondson’s abilities, coupled with the expectations that were placed on him, helped elevate the basketball program, and the play of younger players who faced him in practices on a day-to-day basis.
“He’s meant a whole lot, when you have a guy like that that has that type of ability, and that type of magnitude and publicity around him, it’s huge, it does a lot not only for the team, but he was a big part of the reason we had packed stands every night,” Baugh concluded. “That’s a big testament to him. But seeing a guy from Douglas achieving those goals, and these guys that play with him every day, that gives them aspirations that they can achieve that goal and that status.”
Faulkner plays at the NAIA level in the Southern States Athletic Conference. The Eagles were 26-7 this past season, which included a trip to the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament. The Eagles basketball team has been home to local talent in recent years, including former Guntersville standout CJ Williamson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.