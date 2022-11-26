FYFFE, Ala. — The first state playoff matchup between Fyffe and Pisgah since 1983 produced the same outcome as the 2022 regular season meeting between the Class 2A, Region 7 rivals — a Red Devils’ victory.
Top-ranked and unbeaten Fyffe (14-0) continued its dominating march through the postseason by whipping the Eagles 41-14 Friday night in the 2A semifinals at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field, where the Big Red Machine has won 63 of its last 64 games.
The Red Devils improved to 8-1 in the semifinals during the tenure of Benefield, their Hall of Fame head coach. They reached the Super 7 for the seventh time in the last nine years, where they won State titles in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Fyffe faces B.B. Comer of Sylacauga in the 2A finals Friday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. B.B. Comer (12-2) advanced with a 44-15 triumph over Highland Home.
“I enjoy watching them play and how hard they play and how physical they play,” Benefield said of his team. “They compete. That’s just something I don’t have to worry about when I coach and go to the game … like tonight, you could’ve had a bad week of practice and thought just because you beat somebody one time doesn’t mean you’re going to beat them again. I thought they had a good week of practice.
“Last year, they thought they let people down, but they ain’t let nobody down. They may have lost a couple games last year, but they’re winners.”
Fyffe’s standout sophomore running back Logan Anderson injured his left knee on a carry at the 10:40 mark of the third quarter against Pisgah.
A hush fell over the Fyffe sideline and fans as the team’s medical staff examined Anderson on the field. He was helped to the bench and didn’t return to the action. He rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries.
The Red Devils’ second offensive series started at Pisgah’s 43-yard line after Eagles’ quarterback Mason Holcomb threw an incompletion on fourth-and-one.
On third-and-three from the 24, Fyffe quarterback Blake Dobbins hit a wide-open Hunter Machen with a touchdown pass down the middle at the 2:56 mark of the first quarter. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point made it 7-0.
Pisgah recovered a muffed punt at Fyffe’s 46 with 1:42 left, but a second-down sack by Evan Chandler and Jake Wooden and a third-down sack by Will Arnold forced a punt.
A nice return by Machen put Fyffe’s offense in business at its 41, from where it drove 59 yards in six plays.
Anderson rushed for a pair of 10-yard gains, and his 27-yard reception made it first-and-goal at the 3. Brodie Hicks scored from the 3 with 9:05 to play in the second period.
Pisgah responded with its only scoring drive of the first half. The Eagles covered 73 yards in five plays. The TD came on Holcomb’s 48-yard pass to Luke Gilbert, who broke a couple tackles along Fyffe’s sideline and raced to the end zone.
Anderson broke up Holcomb’s two-point conversion pass, leaving the score 13-6 with 6:49 remaining.
Fyffe took over at its 49 after recovering Pisgah’s squib kickoff. Five plays later, Dobbins delivered a 25-yard TD pass to a wide-open Chandler with 4:19 left in the second period. Balcazar kicked the extra point, giving Fyffe a 20-6 cushion.
Ryder Gipson’s leaping interception at his 44 stopped Pisgah’s ensuing drive. The Red Devil offense converted the turnover into points, as it moved 56 yards in six plays.
Machen ripped off a 33-yard gain to the Pisgah 6. Two plays later, Anderson dived over the line into the end zone with 21 seconds to go. Balcazar kicked it to 27-6.
Midway through the third quarter, the Red Devils put together a nine-play, 55-yard scoring drive following a Pisgah punt. Brodie Hicks carried six times, including barreling the final 4 yards for a touchdown with 23.7 seconds left. Balcazar’s extra point made it 34-6.
The Red Devils’ final scoring drive covered 69 yards in five plays. Gipson capped it when he burst through a hole on the right side of the line and raced 32 yards to the end zone with 8:45 left in the fourth quarter. Balcazar added the point-after.
The passing of Holcomb marched the Eagles 86 yards for a touchdown on their last drive of the night. He had seven completions during the drive, including a 36-yarder to Gilbert to gain first-and-goal at the 6.
Holcomb hit Gilbert with a 6-yard TD pass with 1:46 remaining. He threw to Grant Smith for two points.
Fyffe rushed for 286 yards, paced by Brodie Hicks with 115 yards on 22 carries. Gipson ran three times for 63 yards.
Dobbins was 4-of-5 passing for 78 yards.
Holcomb closed 17-of-30 for 207 yards. Gilbert had 11 receptions for 142 yards. Fyffe’s defense limited the Eagles to 4 yards rushing.
“We came and played hard and physical, and they did too,” Benefield said. “Pisgah has had a great year.”
Benefield praised the leadership of his senior class, which features Machen, Chandler, Arnold, Brodie Hicks, Owen Blackwell, Brody Blackwell, Jake Wooden, Cade Underwood and Balcazar.
“They’re a great bunch of kids who have worked hard and stuck with it,” he said.
