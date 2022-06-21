A plan to convey lakefront property next to City Harbor in Guntersville for $10 is moving forward after Guntersville City Council voted 5-2 in favor of developer Patrick Lawler.
Guntersville’s City Hall was packed Monday night as several citizens voiced their concerns over the project development agreement and the surplus land located on Railroad Avenue. The council voted to surplus property and enter into an agreement with Lawler Hotels, LLC. District 2 Councilman Larry Wilson and District 6 Councilman Rich Russell were the two lone nays, while Mayor Leigh Dollar abstained from both.
Before the public discussion, Councilman Wilson made a motion for an appraisal of the property with Councilman Russell seconding this motion, but it did not pass in a 5-2 vote.
Many concerned citizens came forward during the meeting wanting to know why the city is not letting the property be appraised and felt the area was being deemed worthless. Others thought Lawler should be able to finish what he had started and that the property was not considered valuable until Lawler built the harbor.
Wes Long, whose 2018 agreement with Lawler to build a Marriott Fairfield Inn by the harbor fell through, made the City an offer to buy the property now in question for nearly $600,000 to develop a hotel or lodging facility. After getting no response, he last week increased his offer to $650,000.
Long commended the work Lawler has done with the harbor and said that this discussion had nothing to do with it, but rather with how the City is being perceived by giving the land to him for $10.
“My point in this is, the property is not worthless. If the property is to be surplussed then it ought to be publicly auctioned,” Long said. “You invested in the harbor, and you did a good job on Patrick. You don’t have to invest anymore. You have a piece of property that is worth $2-3 million.”
After Long spoke to the council, Councilman Larry Wilson came down and spoke from the public’s microphone saying that he was coming forth as a resident, not a councilman. Wilson said he was in favor of a hotel project at City Harbor, but that he was not in favor of the process used to make the decision. He mentioned delaying the decision to get more citizen feedback and posting the agreement to the city website.
“I do not think the city council should make any decision to surplus property before obtaining the current appraisal to determine fair market value. The appraisal would inform the city, and provide a very important benchmark to evaluate any other developer’s proposal,” Wilson said.
Former Mayor Bob Hembree came up to give the council a “historical perspective” of the harbor property. Hembree said that the city has needed a hotel on the north end of the peninsula for a very long time, and that he believes that it is going in the correct spot. He noted that the hotel would be going on a piece of property that the city bought 15 years ago when he was in office, and it is the exact reason they bought the land.
“In my opinion, the initial announcement that was in the paper was a very good deal for the city. We would be exchanging a piece of property for a hotel location that we had been trying to market for 15 years that was generating no income,” Hembree said. “I know from previous experience that a tremendous amount of time, energy and due diligence have gone into this proposal.”
Hembree ended his talk by saying he thinks the council needs to act now, and complete its negotiations with its current developer that they have been diligently working with. He said that it would send a terrible message to people who work with the city if they stop to look at other options.
Before the council’s decision on the first issue of surplussing the property, Councilman Rich Russell asked to make a comment. He told the council that out of over 300 personal communications on the issue, about 1% were in favor of surplussing the land and declaring it valueless. Councilman Russell said he understands the investment, but thinks they should listen to the people.
District 7 Councilman Randy Whitaker also spoke before the council’s vote, and explained the property is not being deemed worthless, but in government you have to surplus something to be able to remove it from the public and be able to sell it. He gave an example of the Publix in Guntersville, and how its incentive was earned over a 10 year period in which Publix received $1.2 million. He also mentioned that it not only cost $1.2 million, but the city also had to go by the Department of Transportation road infrastructure that they had to put in to have Publix there.
“If we pay less than $1.2 million for that property but we had offered Wes Long that property in 2018 $1.5 million to build a hotel, and he already said he was going to pay Patrick $1.25 million for his land, he was going to have $250,000 in his pocket besides 1.8 acres of property on the lake right beside this,” Whitaker said. “So there is no difference if you sell that for a million and a half, if you are going to give it a million and a half for it to be built. And that is economic development.”
Attorney Rod Kanter from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP went over the agreement with Patrick Lawler as well as Wes Long’s offer to the city. Kanter represents the city on special economic development projects. He went over the structure of the agreement with Lawler, including a timeline of the process. The way that the agreement is structured is as follows:
After signing the agreement, Patrick Lawler has a period of 45 days to conduct due diligence on the site. The city cannot convey, sell or lease the land during this time.
Lawler then has to prepare and provide a development plan, to an extent TVA approvals are needed, he has the architectural and engineering plans drawn, demonstrate that he has spent at least $250,000 of soft costs and has to get a certification to the city from his lender that he should have the loan, all within the period of a year.
If this is all completed within a year, then the city would be conveying the land to Lawler.
After he receives the land, he has one year to obtain a building permit for the development in his plans and get further certifications from his lender that they are ready to proceed with providing the funds for him to build the hotel. And he finally would have to get the written contract for the hotel flag. If he does not complete this, the land will go back to the city.
Lawler then has a 90 day period to commence construction. The document clarifies that “commencing construction” means pouring the foundation and all footings.
After construction has begun, Lawler has 5 years to complete construction or the city could either get the land back or have him pay $1.2 million.
Kanter then went on to address questions that citizens were asking during the meeting. He explained that sometimes communities do surplus land and sometimes they do not. He did not advise the council to have an appraisal done on the land, because it was not needed for the type of project that they are completing. Kanter said the key to economic development is considering who your developer is, and said that Lawler would give the city what they wanted: a destination area. Kanter said Lawler is trying to structure a destination hotel, and Long’s offer was similar to a real estate contract.
Kanter also explained to citizens at the meeting that the reasoning behind this happening “behind closed doors,” was because economic development is competition. Another community could steal the developer if the plans are publicized by giving them a better deal, and the city did not want to risk it. For those wondering why they are not looking at other offers, Kanter said that it takes a lot of time and not a lot of developers would go through it. He also mentioned that Lawler does not get any land until he spends a substantial amount of money.
Kanter spoke of Long’s deal and explained how it includes no deadline or timeline for construction, and that Long could hold the land and then sell it to anyone, leaving the city out of it. He also said that you do not get careful consideration and research through a public bid, and you have data with Patrick Lawler’s agreement.
Wes Long came up to the council again to explain that he had worked with the city for a year and a half on buying Patrick’s lot, but had no knowledge that they were going to change the lot that was potentially going to be an amphitheater and give it away to potential hotel developers. Long said that he made the offer based on the tax appraised value that was $587,000, and then submitted one the next week for $650,000.
“Both offers said that if the city is willing to appraise the property, I will pay the appraised value but I get 14 days to review,” Long said. “My estimation is that the property is worth $2 million to $3 million dollars. I was going to close, per the contract, for my price.”
Long also included that his contract mentioned that whatever terms that Patrick Lawler and his group have he would be willing to agree to, he just did not have the terms. Rod Kanter approached the stand after Long finished and said that the contract with Long said that he could terminate the contract after the city does get the land appraised. Kanter also said that Long’s offer has no building plans, while they have a plan in front of them that does have a timeline. He also said that nowhere in Long’s contract did he see that they said they would mimic Lawler’s contract.
“In order to get the project that you are looking for done and completed, I don’t know about you but it made sense to me to go with the person who stuck in through the hard times and delivered something really nice, as opposed to the one who ran,” Kanter said. “Had Mr. Lawler had the same reaction, you wouldn’t have City Harbor out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.