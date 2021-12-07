A Knoxville, Tenn., man remains behind bars in Marshall County after being caught driving a stolen RV.
Cody Loveday, 28, of Knoxville, was arrested Saturday by Owens Cross Roads Police and deputies from both the Marshall County and Madison County sheriff’s offices.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, an Owens Cross Roads officer was patrolling a subdivision when he overheard a call about officers looking for a 40-foot black RV that had been reported stolen in Marshall County and was last seen headed towards New Hope.
Just before the officer made it to Hamer Road, he saw the RV going northbound on U.S. 431.
He followed the vehicle, getting confirmation from Marshall County officials that the RV was the one reported stolen.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver of the RV turned into the Publix grocery store parking lot in Hampton Cove. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and detained Loveday for the stolen Winnebago vehicle that was valued at well over $100,000. He was turned over the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Monday Loveday was charged with first-degree theft of property, second-degree criminal mischief and illegal possession of burglar’s tools.
His bond was set at $30,000.
“There is camera footage from where he entered into Lake Guntersville Boat Storage’s lot to get the vehicle out,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie said Tony and Sharon Liller, owners of the boat storage business, were notified of the recovered RV. They were forced to have the RV towed back to Marshall County due to damage to the steering column and ignition system, Guthrie said.
