Juliana Davis was set to speak with Albertville Police on Wednesday about mental health issues when the class was suddenly postponed as officers responded to a suicidal man call.
The call highlighted exactly why mental health awareness and access to mental healthcare is so important.
“That just goes to show what a huge need there is for education,” Davis said.
Davis, community outreach specialist at Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare, said while she didn’t know the particulars of the case, she knows people must be suffering severe depression or other condition causing them to believe suicide is the only option left open to them.
“It is not a selfish option,” she said. “It is the last option.
“How do we keep people from getting to that position? It’s a community job and a family job. Notice changes in someone. Instead of asking ‘how are you doing?’ take time to show genuine concern.”
The man at the center of Wednesday’s police call was despondent over health issues and depression from losing his wife suddenly a few years ago, according to persons close to him.
The Alder Springs resident visited the grave of his late wife at Solitude Baptist Church Cemetery, left fresh flowers for her, and sat in his truck.
After more than three hours of talks with two different ministers and several police officers, the Alder Springs man died by suicide while seated in his truck.
“He seemed like a good fellow who was just in a really bad place,” said Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee.
“I hate it happened. I hate it turned out how it did.”
Officers were summoned to the Solitude Baptist Church Cemetery at about 1:47 p.m. Wednesday. Solitude’s Pastor Joey Cannady said he got word the man was in the cemetery and had made threats.
“I went out there and talked to him for more than an hour,” Cannady said.
“When the call went out over the scanner, the people at school like the resource officers heard it. They called it a standoff.
“A few parents contacted me after word got out. Hearing standoff puts every parent on edge.”
However, Cannady praised first responders for their swift response and actions to assist in keeping the incident unfolding at the church from affecting the church’s daycare and school.
“Albertville Police were awesome,” Cannady said. “[Chief Detective] Eric Farmer talked with the man the longest. He did a great job.
“I commend them all. All the first responders did a tremendous job. I felt sorry for them when it was over. They were all exhausted.
“The fire department staged an ambulance and two fire trucks at Solitude Avenue and Alabama 205.
“The police department and the others who responded built a barrier around what was happening. They circled their vehicles about three deep between the incident and the church.”
Cartee said his patrol officers and investigators responded to the scene after the report was made a man was making threats with a gun. Additionally, members of the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit arrived to provide assistance.
At no time was anyone besides the man inside the truck in harm’s way, Cartee said.
Cannady said church and school officials immediately moved children from the family life center – a building closest to the cemetery – through the old church to the preschool building and upstairs.
“We wanted to put as much distance and buffer between our students and staff and what was happening as possible,” Cannady said.
As parents pulled into the church parking lot, they were directed to the preschool building for pickup. Few details were shared at the time due to the unfolding and ongoing incident.
Help is available
Dying by suicide does not have to happen and is often the result of severe depression and anxiety.
Cartee said his officers encountering suicidal persons will encourage them to seek medical treatment or mental health care.
“In this case, there was nothing else the officers could have done,” Cartee said.
Davis said how people get to the point of suicide is complex and involves biological, psychological and social components.
“There are genetic components,” she said. “Some people are born with predispositions for depression. It is an illness in the brain.
“Psychologically, depression changes the way you think about and perceive the world and how you feel and how you think others feel about you. The biggest symptom is people feeling like no one cares or loves them anymore. It can lead to isolation and withdrawal from friends and social situations. Even if the person attends a social event, they may be emotionally withdrawn.
“Add to all this various kinds of environmental stresses … maybe they lost their job, maybe they lost their health, maybe they are alone.
“They decide dying by suicide is the only option and in their mind, there is no other way out. It is not a selfish choice it is their last option.”
Davis urges friends and family members who see a loved one struggling to make a genuine and concerted effort to check on the person.
“Attempt to engage them,” she said. “Don’t expect to be able to talk someone out of depression. You just can’t do that. But what you can do is help the person re-frame the way they see things.
“Do some practical things. If they aren’t eating, bring them a meal or take them out to eat. If they need a doctor’s help, ask them if you can sit down with them and help make an appointment.
“Sometimes making a plan with baby steps is the only thing you can do. Get through the day, get through the crisis, and make a new plan tomorrow.
“Don’t ignore the problem and assume they are OK.”
Getting help
Davis and Cartee agree there are plenty of programs out there to assist with mental health issues.
• Call 988, a newly formed national program that offers live counselors trained to deal with mental health issues. The state crisis center is in Birmingham right now, but Davis said plans are in the works to expand the program into local communities.
The suicide and crisis lifeline is available in English and Spanish.
• Talk to your family doctor or primary care physician. They may be able to refer the person to local mental health programs.
• Call local mental health care providers, such as Mountain Lakes. Many have programs and resources available for those in financial crisis or facing other hurdles preventing them from seeking mental health care.
• If the person is in crisis, take them to an emergency room or call 911.
“This is particularly important if the person has suicidal thought with a plan and the means to make it happen,” Davis said.
• Don’t be afraid to ask for help or to ask someone if they are OK or if there is a way you can help them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.